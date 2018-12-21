BankUnited, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2019.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, N.A. is a national bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. As of September 30, 2018, BankUnited N.A. has $31.5 billion in total assets, 86 branches in 15 Florida counties and five banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. One of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

