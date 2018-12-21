BankUnited, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors
has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The
dividend will be payable on January 31, 2019 to stockholders of record
at the close of business on January 14, 2019.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, N.A. is a national bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of
BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) and is headquartered in Miami Lakes,
Florida. As of September 30, 2018, BankUnited N.A. has $31.5 billion in
total assets, 86 branches in 15 Florida counties and five banking
centers in the New York metropolitan area. One of the largest
independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets,
BankUnited provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking
services. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com.
