BANKUNITED

(BKU)
BankUnited, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

06/26/2019

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2019.

About BankUnited, Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $32.7 billion at March 31, 2019, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with banking centers in Florida and New York metropolitan area. One of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on BANKUNITED
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 915 M
EBIT 2019 423 M
Net income 2019 271 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 11,78
P/E ratio 2020 8,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,39x
Capitalization 3 254 M
NameTitle
Rajinder P. Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Cornish Chief Operating Officer
Leslie N. Lunak Chief Financial Officer
Eugene F. DeMark Lead Independent Director
Michael J. Dowling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKUNITED10.49%3 254
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD10.39%54 154
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%45 535
FIRSTRAND LIMITED5.48%27 512
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%10 555
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED16.06%10 452
