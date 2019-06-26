BankUnited, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2019.

About BankUnited, Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $32.7 billion at March 31, 2019, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with banking centers in Florida and New York metropolitan area. One of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005827/en/