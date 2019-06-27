BankUnited, Inc. : to Announce Second Quarter Results

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) announced today that financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be made public in a news release on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 prior to the market opening.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that day with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh and Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak.

The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations page under About Us on www.bankunited.com prior to the call. The call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast at www.bankunited.com or through a dial in telephone number at (855) 798-3052 (domestic) or (234) 386-2812 (international). The name of the call is BankUnited, Inc. and the conference ID for the call is 1136267. A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on July 24th through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31st by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay is 1136267. An archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of www.bankunited.com.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $32.7 billion at March 31, 2019, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with banking centers in Florida and New York metropolitan area. One of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

