BankUnited, Inc. : to Announce Third Quarter Results

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced today that financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 will be made public in a news release on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 prior to the market opening.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that day with President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh and Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak.

The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations page under About Us on www.bankunited.com prior to the call. The call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast at www.bankunited.com or through a dial in telephone number at (855) 798-3052 (domestic) or (234) 386-2812 (international). The name of the call is BankUnited, Inc. and the confirmation number for the call is 7741909. A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on October 24th through 11:59 p.m. ET on October 31st by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The pass code for the replay is 7741909. An archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of www.bankunited.com.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, N.A. is a national bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. As of June 30, 2018, BankUnited N.A. has $31.3 billion in total assets, 87 branches in 15 Florida counties and five banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. One of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005927/en/