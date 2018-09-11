BankUnited : John A. Kanas to Retire from Board of Directors at Year End; Rajinder P. Singh to Become Chairman

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced today that John A. Kanas will be
retiring from the board of directors for BankUnited, Inc. and
BankUnited, N.A. effective December 31, 2018. Kanas, a long-term
industry veteran, has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors since
May 2009 when he, along with a group of investors, acquired the assets
and assumed the liabilities of the failed BankUnited, FSB from the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Kanas also served as President
and Chief Executive Officer of BankUnited until his retirement from
those roles on December 31, 2016.
President and Chief Executive Officer Rajinder P. Singh, who was also
one of the founders of the company and is a member of the board of
directors, will succeed Kanas as Chairman effective January 1, 2019.
“It has been an incredible journey over the past nine years,” Kanas
said. “BankUnited has been one of the greatest turnaround stories coming
out of the financial crisis. I am proud of what has been built and
excited for its long-term future.”
Kanas further states, “Raj has been with me from the beginning of the
BankUnited story and transitioned seamlessly into his role as President
and CEO at the beginning of 2017. I have full confidence that under
Raj’s continued leadership, BankUnited will thrive and maintain its
trajectory as a steadily growing, highly reputable regional bank.”
Kanas was recently appointed Vice Chairman and Senior Advisor to Carlyle
Global Financial Services Partners.
About BankUnited, N.A.
BankUnited, N.A. is a national bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of
BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) and is headquartered in Miami Lakes,
Florida. As of June 30, 2018, BankUnited N.A. has $31.3 billion in total
assets, 87 branches in 15 Florida counties and five banking centers in
the New York metropolitan area. One of the largest independent
depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited
provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services. For
additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com.
BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.official
and on Twitter @BankUnited.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that
reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things,
future events.
The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by
terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,”
“continues,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,”
“predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the
negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on
the historical performance of the Company and its subsidiaries or on the
Company’s current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of
this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a
representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or
expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and
uncertainties and assumptions, including (without limitations) those
relating to the Company’s operations, financial results, financial
condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. If one or
more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the
Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company’s
actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these
statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The
Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review
any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could
cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the
forward-looking statements. Information on these factors can be found in
the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017 which is available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005839/en/