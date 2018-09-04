Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BankUnited : Names New Executive Vice President for New York CRE

09/04/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) today announced the hiring of Benjamin Stacks as executive vice president and manager of commercial real estate lending for the bank’s north region, which includes the New York metropolitan area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005663/en/

Benjamin Stacks (Photo: Business Wire)

Benjamin Stacks (Photo: Business Wire)

A 25-year veteran of New York commercial real estate banking, Stacks joins BankUnited from Capital One Bank in New York, N.Y., where he served most recently as senior vice president. Stacks served nine years there, after holding various positions at HSBC Bank and M&T Bank.

“As one of the most respected CRE lending executives in New York City, Ben possesses a broad understanding of all aspects of the real estate and banking industries, making him a valuable addition to our executive team,” said BankUnited President and CEO Rajinder P. Singh. “Our bankers, many of whom have worked extensively with Ben in the past, are looking forward to having him lead BankUnited’s New York commercial real estate lending.”

Ben serves on a number of industry boards, including the Real Estate Lenders Association, Breaking Ground and the Young Mortgage Bankers Association. He is member of the Large Loan Lenders Roundtable and is a guest lecturer at the New York University School of Real Estate. He is a resident of Rye, N.Y., where he is a former city councilman.

Stacks earned his MBA from American University, Washington, D.C., and a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University, Syracuse, N.Y.

Stacks will be based in the 50th & 5th Avenue Office, located at 623 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022. For information call 212-409-1265 or visit www.BankUnited.com.

About BankUnited, N.A.

BankUnited, N.A. is a national bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. As of June 30, 2018, BankUnited N.A. has $31.3 billion in total assets, 87 branches in 15 Florida counties and five banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. One of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 160 M
EBIT 2018 544 M
Net income 2018 351 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 11,67
P/E ratio 2019 11,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,85x
Capitalization 4 087 M
Chart BANKUNITED
Duration : Period :
BankUnited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKUNITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajinder P. Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Adam Kanas Chairman
Thomas M. Cornish Chief Operating Officer
Leslie N. Lunak Chief Financial Officer
Eugene F. DeMark Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKUNITED-4.74%4 087
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD13.59%46 264
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%37 046
FIRSTRAND LIMITED4.95%26 855
ABSA GROUP LTD-9.57%9 342
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.24%7 920
