BankUnited, Inc.

BANKUNITED, INC.

(BKU)
BankUnited, Inc. : Temporarily Suspends Share Repurchase Program

03/16/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), (the “Company”) today announced that it has temporarily suspended its share repurchase program. Given the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and surrounding events, the decision to temporarily suspend share repurchases is consistent with the utilization of capital to provide support to customers through lending and other services. BankUnited remains strong and well-capitalized, and the Company retains the ability to reinstate the share repurchase program as soon as circumstances warrant.

Through March 13, 2020, the Company had repurchased approximately 3.4 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $105.1 million under its existing $150 million share repurchase authorization.

About BankUnited, Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $32.9 billion at December 31, 2019, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with banking centers in Florida and New York metropolitan area. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 896 M
EBIT 2020 416 M
Net income 2020 274 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,54%
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,63x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 2 357 M
Chart BANKUNITED, INC.
Duration : Period :
BankUnited, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKUNITED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 35,97  $
Last Close Price 25,15  $
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajinder P. Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Cornish Chief Operating Officer
Leslie N. Lunak Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Dowling Independent Director
Tere Blanca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKUNITED, INC.-31.21%2 357
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.46%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.91%139 248
