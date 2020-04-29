Bankwell Financial : Reports Operating Results for the First Quarter, Reserve Build and Maintains Quarterly Dividend
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.17 per share, for the first quarter of 2020, versus $5.1 million, or $0.65 per share, for the same period in 2019. The decline in net income is largely driven by an increase in the loan loss provision relating to potential exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend, payable May 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 18, 2020.
Notes Bankwell Financial Group President and CEO, Christopher R. Gruseke:
"While we take this opportunity to announce our quarterly earnings, we are mindful of the COVID-19 plight which is besieging society, leaving no one unaffected. We are thankful for the dedication of health care workers and first responders, as well as the essential workers who are keeping our communities running."
"As a result of our first-rate preparedness, all of our non-branch personnel have been working remotely since mid-March with complete effectiveness. I have been inspired by the efforts and dedication of Bankwell’s team as they have worked tirelessly to service our customers and communities. This was particularly true as they worked around the clock to process approximately $60 million in PPP loans for our small businesses so in need of these funds."
"The economic road ahead will challenge all businesses, but Bankwell’s strong capital base, excellent credit culture, and amazing people put us on excellent footing to overcome adversity."
First Quarter 2020 Highlights:
The allowance for loan losses was $16.7 million and represents 1.03% of total loans as of March 31, 2020, compared to an allowance for loan losses of $13.5 million, representing 0.84% of total loans as of December 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance for loan losses is primarily attributable to $3.0 million in incremental loan loss reserves recognized in the first quarter of 2020 relating to potential exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reduced rates on approximately $0.5 billion of non-maturity deposit products by an average of approximately 70 basis points during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. We expect these rate reductions to drive lower deposit costs for the remainder of the year.
Tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, representing a 6 basis point increase compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
The Company repurchased 58,499 shares of common stock at an average price of $17.69 per share, during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Total deposits were $1.68 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $1.49 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily reflecting increases in brokered deposits to increase on-balance sheet liquidity.
The loan-to-deposit ratio was 96.1% at March 31, 2020, reflecting the above-mentioned increase in brokered deposits.
Total gross loans were $1.62 billion at March 31, 2020, and grew by $16.5 million during the quarter.
Investment securities totaled $100.9 million and represent 5% of total assets.
Total noninterest income was $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, or 7% of total revenue.
The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share, as of March 31, 2020, were 8.16% and $21.69, respectively. The tangible book value per share was primarily impacted by a $1.75 mark to market adjustment reflected in other comprehensive income on the Bank's interest rate swaps, which are used for hedging purposes.
Earnings and Performance
Revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $14.4 million, versus $15.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in revenues was attributable to a decline in income from loan prepayments during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in revenues was partially offset by a decline in interest expense, driven by lower interest rates on deposits when compared to the same period in 2019.
Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1.4 million, versus $5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.17 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.65 each for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net income and earnings per share was largely driven by a $3.0 million, or $0.30 per share, increase in the provision for loan losses, due to the potential exposure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the absence of approximately $1.0 million, or $0.10 per share, of elevated prepayment fees as compared against the first quarter of 2019.
The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent basis) for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 was 2.98% and 2.92%, respectively. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was due to a decline in interest expense on deposits. The cost of interest bearing deposits declined 10 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Financial Condition
Assets totaled $2.1 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to assets of $1.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in assets is primarily driven by an increase in cash and cash equivalents in order to maintain a higher level of liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross loans totaled $1.62 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $16.5 million compared to December 31, 2019, reflecting growth in the commercial business loan portfolio. Deposits totaled $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to deposits of $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was a result of an increase in brokered deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity.
Capital
Shareholders’ equity totaled $170.2 million as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of $12.2 million compared to December 31, 2019, primarily a result of an $11.8 million unfavorable impact to accumulated other comprehensive income driven by fair value marks related to hedge positions involving interest rate swaps, as well as dividends paid of $1.1 million and common stock repurchases of $1.0 million. The decrease was partially offset by net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.4 million. The marks on the interest rate swaps are driven by lower long term market interest rates in 2020 when compared to 2019. The Company's interest rate swaps are primarily used to hedge interest rate risk. The Company's current interest rate swap positions will cause a decrease to other comprehensive income in a falling interest rate environment and an increase in a rising interest rate environment. As of March 31, 2020, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.16% and $21.69, respectively.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut. For more information about this press release, interested parties may contact Christopher R. Gruseke, President and Chief Executive Officer or Penko Ivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-0166.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, uncertain impacts of, or additional changes in, monetary, fiscal or tax policy to address the impact of COVID-19, prolonged measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 or premature easing of such containment measures, either of which could further exacerbate the effects on the Company’s business and results of operations, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency ratio. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. For example, the Company believes that the efficiency ratio is useful in the assessment of financial performance, including noninterest expense control. The Company believes that tangible common equity and tangible book value per share are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's capital position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
203,569
$
78,051
$
88,827
Federal funds sold
6,427
—
4,764
Cash and cash equivalents
209,996
78,051
93,591
Investment securities
Marketable equity securities, at fair value
2,289
2,118
2,049
Available for sale investment securities, at fair value
82,342
82,439
96,423
Held to maturity investment securities, at amortized cost
16,252
16,308
21,364
Total investment securities
100,883
100,865
119,836
Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $16,686, $13,509, and $15,430 at March 31, 2020,
December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively)
1,602,146
1,588,840
1,578,609
Accrued interest receivable
5,867
5,959
6,534
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
6,507
7,475
7,475
Premises and equipment, net
27,835
28,522
29,629
Bank-owned life insurance
41,926
41,683
40,925
Goodwill
2,589
2,589
2,589
Other intangible assets
196
214
270
Deferred income taxes, net
10,009
5,788
4,835
Other assets
45,671
22,196
13,465
Total assets
$
2,053,625
$
1,882,182
$
1,897,758
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
168,448
$
191,518
$
161,844
Interest bearing deposits
1,512,684
1,300,385
1,359,521
Total deposits
1,681,132
1,491,903
1,521,365
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
125,000
150,000
150,000
Subordinated debentures
25,220
25,207
25,168
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
52,059
32,675
24,384
Total liabilities
1,883,411
1,699,785
1,720,917
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock, no par value
119,953
120,589
120,750
Retained earnings
69,595
69,324
59,247
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,334
)
(7,516
)
(3,156
)
Total shareholders’ equity
170,214
182,397
176,841
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,053,625
$
1,882,182
$
1,897,758
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
18,985
$
18,648
$
20,096
Interest and dividends on securities
825
858
997
Interest on cash and cash equivalents
286
427
383
Total interest and dividend income
20,096
19,933
21,476
Interest expense
Interest expense on deposits
5,709
5,948
6,100
Interest expense on borrowings
1,101
1,103
1,103
Total interest expense
6,810
7,051
7,203
Net interest income
13,286
12,882
14,273
Provision for loan losses
3,185
310
195
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
10,101
12,572
14,078
Noninterest income
Bank owned life insurance
243
250
249
Service charges and fees
217
247
249
Gains and fees from sales of loans
—
382
89
Other
612
169
721
Total noninterest income
1,072
1,048
1,308
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,380
5,162
4,836
Occupancy and equipment
1,909
1,928
1,887
Professional services
711
402
590
Data processing
536
499
512
Director fees
295
224
189
Marketing
162
220
193
FDIC insurance
70
—
123
Amortization of intangibles
18
18
19
Other
578
771
626
Total noninterest expense
9,659
9,224
8,975
Income before income tax expense
1,514
4,396
6,411
Income tax expense
151
924
1,331
Net income
$
1,363
$
3,472
$
5,080
Earnings Per Common Share:
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.44
$
0.65
Diluted
$
0.17
$
0.44
$
0.65
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
7,750,135
7,745,227
7,760,460
Diluted
7,778,762
7,773,780
7,776,378
Dividends per common share
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.13
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets(1)
0.29
%
0.73
%
1.10
%
Return on average stockholders' equity(1)
3.03
%
7.68
%
11.60
%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)
3.07
%
7.80
%
11.80
%
Net interest margin
2.98
%
2.92
%
3.19
%
Efficiency ratio(2)
67.1
%
66.1
%
57.5
%
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans
—
%
—
%
0.01
%
Dividend payout ratio(3)
82.35
%
29.55
%
20.00
%
(1)
March 31, 2020 performance ratios are negatively impacted by incremental COVID-19 related loan loss reserves totaling approximately $3.0 million. Please refer to the First Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation for more detailed information of the impact of the incremental loan loss reserve related to COVID-19 exposure on the Company’s performance ratios.
(2)
Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense, less other real estate owned expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other real estate owned. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
(3)
The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing dividends per share by earnings per share.
As of
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Capital ratios:
Total Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)
12.14
%
12.53
%
12.00
%
Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)
13.13
%
13.35
%
12.94
%
Tier I Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)
12.14
%
12.53
%
12.00
%
Tier I Capital to Average Assets(1)
10.84
%
10.99
%
10.53
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.16
%
9.56
%
9.18
%
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
21.69
$
23.15
$
22.38
(1)
Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.
(2)
Excludes unvested restricted shares of 154,012, 110,975, and 99,061 as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
13,509
$
13,212
$
15,462
Charge-offs:
Residential real estate
—
—
(233
)
Commercial business
(8
)
(13
)
(3
)
Consumer
(2
)
(5
)
(2
)
Total charge-offs
(10
)
(18
)
(238
)
Recoveries:
Commercial business
1
1
10
Consumer
1
4
1
Total recoveries
2
5
11
Net loan charge-offs
(8
)
(13
)
(227
)
Provision for loan losses
3,185
310
195
Balance at end of period
$
16,686
$
13,509
$
15,430
As of
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Asset quality:
Nonaccrual loans
Residential real estate
$
1,532
$
1,560
$
3,516
Commercial real estate
5,339
5,222
5,880
Commercial business
3,783
3,806
3,837
Total nonaccrual loans
10,654
10,588
13,233
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
10,654
$
10,588
$
13,233
Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans
0.66
%
0.66
%
0.83
%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets
0.52
%
0.56
%
0.70
%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
1.03
%
0.84
%
0.97
%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans
156.62
%
127.59
%
116.60
%
Total nonaccrual loans were $10.7 million as of March 31, 2020, of which $4.6 million is guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.52% at March 31, 2020, down from 0.56% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2020 was $16.7 million, representing 1.03% of total loans. The $3.2 million increase in the allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to incremental loan loss reserves for potential COVID-19 exposure.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
LOAN & DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Period End Loan Composition
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
% Change
Residential Real Estate
$
139,353
$
147,109
(5.3
)%
Commercial Real Estate(1)
1,131,206
1,128,614
0.2
Construction
107,594
98,583
9.1
Total Real Estate Loans
1,378,153
1,374,306
0.3
Commercial Business
242,705
230,028
5.5
Consumer
113
150
(24.7
)
Total Loans
$
1,620,971
$
1,604,484
1.0
%
(1) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate.
Period End Deposit Composition
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
% Change
Noninterest bearing demand
$
168,448
$
191,518
(12.0
)%
NOW
69,562
70,020
(0.7
)
Money Market
455,634
419,495
8.6
Savings
164,673
183,729
(10.4
)
Time
822,815
627,141
31.2
Total Deposits
$
1,681,132
$
1,491,903
12.7
%
Total deposits were $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.2 billion or 12.7%. The increase in total deposits was primarily a result of an increase in brokered deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
NONINTEREST INCOME & EXPENSE - QTD (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
Noninterest income
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Mar 20 vs. Dec 19
% Change
Mar 20 vs. Mar 19
% Change
Bank owned life insurance
$
243
$
250
$
249
(2.8
)%
(2.4
)%
Service charges and fees
217
247
249
(12.1
)
(12.9
)
Gains and fees from sales of loans
—
382
89
(100.0
)
(100.0
)
Other
612
169
721
262.1
(15.1
)
Total noninterest income
$
1,072
$
1,048
$
1,308
2.3
%
(18.0
)%
Noninterest income decreased by $0.2 million, or 18%, to $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily a result of the absence of gains and fees from the sales of loans and a decrease of $0.2 million in income recognized from interest rate swap fees for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
For the Quarter Ended
Noninterest expense
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Mar 20 vs. Dec 19
% Change
Mar 20 vs. Mar 19
% Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
5,380
$
5,162
$
4,836
4.2
%
11.2
%
Occupancy and equipment
1,909
1,928
1,887
(1.0
)
1.2
Professional services
711
402
590
76.9
20.5
Data processing
536
499
512
7.4
4.7
Director fees
295
224
189
31.7
56.1
Marketing
162
220
193
(26.4
)
(16.1
)
FDIC insurance
70
—
123
N/A
(43.1
)
Amortization of intangibles
18
18
19
—
(5.3
)
Other
578
771
626
(25.0
)
(7.7
)
Total noninterest expense
$
9,659
$
9,224
$
8,975
4.7
%
7.6
%
Noninterest expense increased by $0.7 million, or 8%, to $9.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits and professional services. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $5.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.5 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by an increase in full time equivalent employees. Full time equivalent employees totaled 154 at March 31, 2020 compared to 140 at March 31, 2019. Professional services totaled $0.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.1 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in professional services was due to one-time consulting and recruiting costs of $0.2 million associated with the transition from our Chief Lending Officer's retirement to the on-boarding of our Chief Banking Officer.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of
Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Total Equity
$
170,214
$
182,397
$
176,841
Less:
Goodwill
2,589
2,589
2,589
Other intangibles
196
214
270
Tangible Common Equity
$
167,429
$
179,594
$
173,982
Total Assets
$
2,053,625
$
1,882,182
$
1,897,758
Less:
Goodwill
2,589
2,589
2,589
Other intangibles
196
214
270
Tangible Assets
$
2,050,840
$
1,879,379
$
1,894,899
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
8.16
%
9.56
%
9.18
%
As of
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Total shareholders' equity
$
170,214
$
182,397
$
176,841
Less:
Preferred stock
—
—
—
Common shareholders' equity
$
170,214
$
182,397
$
176,841
Less:
Goodwill
2,589
2,589
2,589
Other intangibles
196
214
270
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
167,429
$
179,594
$
173,982
Common shares
7,871,419
7,868,803
7,873,471
Less:
Shares of unvested restricted stock
154,012
110,975
99,061
Common shares less unvested restricted stock
7,717,407
7,757,828
7,774,410
Book value per share
$
22.06
$
23.51
$
22.75
Less:
Effects of intangible assets
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.37
Tangible Book Value per Common Share
$
21.69
$
23.15
$
22.38
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) -
Continued
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
Computation of Efficiency Ratio
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Noninterest expense
$
9,659
$
9,224
$
8,975
Less:
Amortization of intangible assets
18
18
19
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
9,641
$
9,206
$
8,956
Net interest income
$
13,286
$
12,882
$
14,273
Noninterest income
1,072
1,048
1,308
Operating revenue
$
14,358
$
13,930
$
15,581
Efficiency ratio
67.1
%
66.1
%
57.5
%
For the Quarter Ended
Computation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
1,363
$
3,472
$
5,080
Total average shareholders' equity
$
181,127
$
179,312
$
177,532
Less:
Average Goodwill
2,589
2,589
2,589
Average Other intangibles
208
226
283
Average tangible common equity
$
178,330
$
176,497
$
174,660
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
3.07
%
7.80
%
11.80
%
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - QTD (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate (5)
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate (5)
Assets:
Cash and Fed funds sold
$
73,497
$
286
1.56
%
$
73,128
$
383
2.12
%
Securities(1)
98,566
775
3.15
117,575
932
3.17
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,108,709
13,024
4.65
1,065,636
12,426
4.66
Residential real estate
143,826
1,357
3.77
176,490
1,703
3.86
Construction(2)
100,437
1,215
4.78
81,136
1,124
5.54
Commercial business
258,848
3,386
5.18
276,744
4,838
6.99
Consumer
156
3
8.37
323
5
6.42
Total loans
1,611,976
18,985
4.66
1,600,329
20,096
5.02
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7,325
103
5.65
7,587
137
7.30
Total earning assets
1,791,364
$
20,149
4.45
%
1,798,619
$
21,548
4.79
%
Other assets
111,585
78,903
Total assets
$
1,902,949
$
1,877,522
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
NOW
$
67,925
$
28
0.17
%
$
58,812
$
47
0.33
%
Money market
438,588
1,492
1.37
473,084
1,981
1.70
Savings
185,478
672
1.46
180,367
769
1.73
Time
640,580
3,517
2.21
627,510
3,303
2.13
Total interest bearing deposits
1,332,571
5,709
1.72
1,339,773
6,100
1.85
Borrowed Money
172,464
1,101
2.53
175,515
1,103
2.51
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,505,035
$
6,810
1.82
%
1,515,288
$
7,203
1.93
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
179,066
163,558
Other liabilities
37,721
21,144
Total liabilities
1,721,822
1,699,990
Shareholders' equity
181,127
177,532
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,902,949
$
1,877,522
Net interest income(3)
$
13,339
$
14,345
Interest rate spread
2.63
%
2.86
%
Net interest margin(4)
2.98
%
3.19
%
(1)
Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
(2)
Includes commercial and residential real estate construction.
(3)
The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $53 thousand and $72 thousand for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4)
Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets.
(5)
Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.