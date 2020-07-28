Bankwell Financial : Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter, Continued Reserve Build and Maintains Quarterly Dividend
07/28/2020
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.16 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, versus $5.6 million, or $0.71 per share, for the same period in 2019. The decline in net income was largely driven by an increase in the loan loss provision due to increased credit risk relating to economic disruption and uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend, payable August 24, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2020.
We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.mybankwell.com/Presentations and included as an exhibit to our July 28, 2020 Current Report on Form 8-K, for further details regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial results.
Notes Bankwell Financial Group President and CEO, Christopher R. Gruseke:
"I am thankful for our employees’ exemplary performance during this pandemic. We have performed our role as an essential service provider with the utmost sense of purpose, and have continued to assist our customers and our communities in a meaningful way. Our performance metrics, after adjusting for various COVID-19 related items, highlight a solid foundation for profitability and growth. On the credit side, our loan deferral population stood at approximately 22% as of June 30th. Although the course of our national crisis will be uncertain, I am happy to note that loans on deferral are expected to drop to below 10% during the third quarter."
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:
Second quarter provision for loan losses totaled $3.0 million, which included an additional reserve build of $4.9 million related to increased risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase was partially offset by changes in the loan portfolio composition and growth.
The allowance for loan losses was $19.7 million and represents 1.22% of total loans as of June 30, 2020, compared to an allowance for loan losses of $13.5 million, representing 0.84% of total loans as of December 31, 2019.
Funded 381 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans for a total of $60.4 million.
Granted COVID-19 related deferrals on loans (excluding SBA loans which are paid for 6 months by the SBA on behalf of borrowers) totaling $339.9 million. Further detail regarding COVID-19 related loan deferrals is included in the Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation.
Total deposits were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily reflecting a temporary increase in short term time deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity.
Noninterest bearing deposits increased 12% at June 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.
The loan-to-deposit ratio for the Bank was 99.2% at June 30, 2020, reflecting the above-mentioned increase in deposits.
Total gross loans were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2020, increasing slightly when compared to December 31, 2019.
Investment securities totaled $100.6 million and represent 5% of total assets.
Total noninterest income was $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, or 4% of total revenue.
The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share, as of June 30, 2020, were 8.21% and $21.70, respectively.
Earnings and Performance
Revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $14.2 million, versus $14.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $28.6 million, versus $30.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in revenues was attributable to a decline in income from loan prepayments and the absence of loan sales during the quarter and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same periods in 2019. The decrease in revenues was also driven by lower loan yields as loans are re-priced in the current low interest rate environment. The decrease in revenues was partially offset by a decline in interest expense, driven by lower interest rates on deposits when compared to the same periods in 2019.
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $1.2 million, versus $5.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.6 million, versus $10.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in net income for the quarter and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same periods in 2019 was largely driven by an increase in the provision for loan losses due to COVID-19 related loan loss reserves, an increase in noninterest expense and the aforementioned decline in revenues. The provision for loan losses related to COVID-19 totaled $4.9 million and $7.9 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.16 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.71 each for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.33 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.36 and $1.35, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent basis) for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 was 2.81% and 3.07%, respectively. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 was 2.89% and 3.13%, respectively. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter and six month periods ended June 30, 2020, when compared to the same periods in 2019, was primarily due to excess cash held at low interest rates to maintain a higher level of liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the impact of additional liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin would increase approximately 21 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Condition
Assets totaled $2.0 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to assets of $1.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in assets is primarily driven by an increase in cash and cash equivalents in order to maintain a higher level of liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross loans totaled $1.6 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $10.2 million compared to December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $1.6 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to deposits of $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was a result of a temporary increase in short term time deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity as well as an increase in noninterest bearing deposits as a result of our ongoing treasury management efforts.
Capital
Shareholders’ equity totaled $170.4 million as of June 30, 2020, a decrease of $12.0 million compared to December 31, 2019, primarily a result of a $12.2 million unfavorable impact to accumulated other comprehensive income driven by fair value marks related to hedge positions involving interest rate swaps, as well as dividends paid of $2.2 million and common stock repurchases of $1.0 million. The decrease was partially offset by net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $2.6 million. The marks on the interest rate swaps are driven by lower long term market interest rates in 2020 when compared to 2019. The Company's interest rate swaps are primarily used to hedge interest rate risk. The Company's current interest rate swap positions will cause a decrease to other comprehensive income in a falling interest rate environment and an increase in a rising interest rate environment. As of June 30, 2020, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.21% and $21.70, respectively.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut. For more information about this press release, interested parties may contact Christopher R. Gruseke, President and Chief Executive Officer or Penko Ivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-0166.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, uncertain impacts of, or additional changes in, monetary, fiscal or tax policy to address the impact of COVID-19, prolonged measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 or premature easing of such containment measures, either of which could further exacerbate the effects on the Company’s business and results of operations, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency ratio. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. For example, the Company believes that the efficiency ratio is useful in the assessment of financial performance, including noninterest expense control. The Company believes that tangible common equity and tangible book value per share are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's capital position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
201,380
$
203,569
$
78,051
$
75,647
Federal funds sold
5,886
6,427
—
3,237
Cash and cash equivalents
207,266
209,996
78,051
78,884
Investment securities
Marketable equity securities, at fair value
2,195
2,289
2,118
2,090
Available for sale investment securities, at fair value
82,220
82,342
82,439
93,017
Held to maturity investment securities, at amortized cost
16,196
16,252
16,308
21,318
Total investment securities
100,611
100,883
100,865
116,425
Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $19,662, $16,686, $13,509, and $13,890 at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively)
1,590,995
1,602,146
1,588,840
1,551,620
Other real estate owned
180
—
—
1,217
Accrued interest receivable
6,774
5,867
5,959
6,165
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
7,835
6,507
7,475
7,475
Premises and equipment, net
27,177
27,835
28,522
29,060
Bank-owned life insurance
42,167
41,926
41,683
41,178
Goodwill
2,589
2,589
2,589
2,589
Other intangible assets
178
196
214
251
Deferred income taxes, net
11,352
10,009
5,788
5,596
Other assets
46,511
45,671
22,196
19,205
Total assets
$
2,043,635
$
2,053,625
$
1,882,182
$
1,859,665
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
214,789
$
168,448
$
191,518
$
161,704
Interest bearing deposits
1,405,175
1,512,684
1,300,385
1,316,027
Total deposits
1,619,964
1,681,132
1,491,903
1,477,731
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
175,000
125,000
150,000
150,000
Subordinated debentures
25,233
25,220
25,207
25,181
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
53,078
52,059
32,675
29,813
Total liabilities
1,873,275
1,883,411
1,699,785
1,682,725
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock, no par value
120,381
119,953
120,589
120,064
Retained earnings
69,712
69,595
69,324
63,801
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,733)
(19,334)
(7,516)
(6,925)
Total shareholders’ equity
170,360
170,214
182,397
176,940
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,043,635
$
2,053,625
$
1,882,182
$
1,859,665
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2019
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
18,459
$
18,985
$
18,648
$
19,540
$
37,444
$
39,636
Interest and dividends on securities
778
825
858
992
1,603
1,989
Interest on cash and cash equivalents
86
286
427
514
372
897
Total interest and dividend income
19,323
20,096
19,933
21,046
39,419
42,522
Interest expense
Interest expense on deposits
4,810
5,709
5,948
6,319
10,519
12,419
Interest expense on borrowings
876
1,101
1,103
1,132
1,977
2,235
Total interest expense
5,686
6,810
7,051
7,451
12,496
14,654
Net interest income
13,637
13,286
12,882
13,595
26,923
27,868
Provision (credit) for loan losses
2,999
3,185
310
(841)
6,184
(646)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses
10,638
10,101
12,572
14,436
20,739
28,514
Noninterest income
Bank owned life insurance
241
243
250
254
484
503
Service charges and fees
171
217
247
263
388
512
Gains and fees from sales of loans
—
—
382
617
—
706
Net gain on sale of available for sale securities
—
—
—
76
—
76
Other
165
612
169
126
777
847
Total noninterest income
577
1,072
1,048
1,336
1,649
2,644
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,227
5,380
5,162
4,555
10,607
9,391
Occupancy and equipment
2,235
1,909
1,928
1,833
4,144
3,720
Data processing
493
536
499
551
1,029
1,063
Professional services
434
711
402
519
1,145
1,109
Director fees
287
295
224
215
582
404
FDIC insurance
283
70
—
76
353
199
Marketing
199
162
220
348
361
541
Amortization of intangibles
18
18
18
19
36
38
Other
546
578
771
639
1,124
1,265
Total noninterest expense
9,722
9,659
9,224
8,755
19,381
17,730
Income before income tax expense
1,493
1,514
4,396
7,017
3,007
13,428
Income tax expense
279
151
924
1,441
430
2,772
Net income
$
1,214
$
1,363
$
3,472
$
5,576
$
2,577
$
10,656
Earnings Per Common Share:
Basic
$
0.16
$
0.17
$
0.44
$
0.71
$
0.33
$
1.36
Diluted
$
0.16
$
0.17
$
0.44
$
0.71
$
0.33
$
1.35
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
7,715,094
7,750,135
7,745,227
7,773,466
7,732,615
7,766,999
Diluted
7,715,295
7,778,762
7,773,780
7,790,760
7,748,104
7,791,975
Dividends per common share
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.28
$
0.26
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2019
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets(1)
0.23
%
0.29
%
0.73
%
1.20
%
0.26
%
1.15
%
Return on average stockholders' equity(1)
2.82
%
3.03
%
7.68
%
12.48
%
2.92
%
12.05
%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)
2.86
%
3.07
%
7.80
%
12.68
%
2.97
%
12.24
%
Net interest margin
2.81
%
2.98
%
2.92
%
3.07
%
2.89
%
3.13
%
Efficiency ratio(2)
68.2
%
67.1
%
66.1
%
58.6
%
67.7
%
58.0
%
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.04
%
—
%
0.06
%
Dividend payout ratio(3)
87.50
%
82.35
%
29.55
%
18.31
%
84.85
%
19.26
%
(1) June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 performance ratios are negatively impacted by incremental COVID-19 related loan loss reserves totaling approximately $4.9 million and $3.0 million, respectively. Please refer to the Second and First Quarter 2020 Investor Presentations for more detailed information on the impact of the incremental loan COVID-19 related loss reserve on the Company’s performance ratios.
(2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense, less other real estate owned expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other real estate owned. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
(3) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing dividends per share by earnings per share.
As of
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Capital ratios:
Total Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)
12.44
%
12.14
%
12.53
%
12.40
%
Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)
13.63
%
13.13
%
13.35
%
13.26
%
Tier I Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)
12.44
%
12.14
%
12.53
%
12.40
%
Tier I Capital to Average Assets(1)
9.93
%
10.84
%
10.99
%
10.75
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.21
%
8.16
%
9.56
%
9.38
%
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
21.70
$
21.69
$
23.15
$
22.47
(1) Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.
(2) Excludes unvested restricted shares of 165,708, 154,012, 110,975, and 94,598 as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
16,686
$
13,509
$
13,212
$
15,430
Charge-offs:
Residential real estate
—
—
—
(565)
Commercial business
—
(8)
(13)
(130)
Consumer
(23)
(2)
(5)
(13)
Total charge-offs
(23)
(10)
(18)
(708)
Recoveries:
Commercial business
—
1
1
6
Consumer
—
1
4
3
Total recoveries
—
2
5
9
Net loan charge-offs
(23)
(8)
(13)
(699)
Provision for loan losses
2,999
3,185
310
(841)
Balance at end of period
$
19,662
$
16,686
$
13,509
$
13,890
As of
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
Asset quality:
Nonaccrual loans
Residential real estate
$
1,622
$
1,532
$
1,560
$
1,716
Commercial real estate
5,172
5,339
5,222
4,535
Commercial business
3,783
3,783
3,806
5,437
Total nonaccrual loans
10,577
10,654
10,588
11,688
Other real estate owned
180
—
—
1,217
Total nonperforming assets
$
10,757
$
10,654
$
10,588
$
12,905
Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans
0.66
%
0.66
%
0.66
%
0.75
%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets
0.53
%
0.52
%
0.56
%
0.69
%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
1.22
%
1.03
%
0.84
%
0.89
%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans
185.89
%
156.62
%
127.59
%
118.84
%
Total nonaccrual loans were $10.6 million as of June 30, 2020, of which $4.6 million are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.53% at June 30, 2020, down from 0.56% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2020 was $19.7 million, representing 1.22% of total loans. The $6.2 million increase in the allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to incremental loan loss reserves for increased credit risk relating to economic disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
LOAN & DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Period End Loan Composition
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
Current QTD
% Change
YTD %
Change
Residential Real Estate
$
128,683
$
139,353
$
147,109
(7.7)
%
(12.5)
%
Commercial Real Estate(1)
1,110,562
1,131,206
1,128,614
(1.8)
(1.6)
Construction
94,523
107,594
98,583
(12.1)
(4.1)
Total Real Estate Loans
1,333,768
1,378,153
1,374,306
(3.2)
(2.9)
Commercial Business
280,811
242,705
230,028
15.7
22.1
Consumer
87
113
150
(23.0)
(42.0)
Total Loans
$
1,614,666
$
1,620,971
$
1,604,484
(0.4)
%
0.6
%
(1) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate.
Period End Deposit Composition
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
Current QTD
% Change
YTD %
Change
Noninterest bearing demand
$
214,789
$
168,448
$
191,518
27.5
%
12.2
%
NOW
87,239
69,562
70,020
25.4
24.6
Money Market
482,462
455,634
419,495
5.9
15.0
Savings
162,891
164,673
183,729
(1.1)
(11.3)
Time
672,583
822,815
627,141
(18.3)
7.2
Total Deposits
$
1,619,964
$
1,681,132
$
1,491,903
(3.6)
%
8.6
%
Total deposits were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.1 billion, or 8.6%. The increase in total deposits was primarily a result of a temporary increase in short term time deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity as well as an increase in noninterest bearing deposits as a result of our ongoing treasury management efforts.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
NONINTEREST INCOME (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
Noninterest income
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
June 30,
2019
June 20 vs. March
20 % Change
June 20 vs. June
19 % Change
Bank owned life insurance
$
241
$
243
$
254
(0.8)
%
(5.1)
%
Service charges and fees
171
217
263
(21.2)
(35.0)
Gains and fees from sales of loans
—
—
617
N/A
(100.0)
Net gain on sale of available for sale securities
—
—
76
N/A
(100.0)
Other
165
612
126
(73.0)
31.0
Total noninterest income
$
577
$
1,072
$
1,336
(46.2)
%
(56.8)
%
For the Six Months Ended
Noninterest income
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
% Change
Bank owned life insurance
$
484
$
503
(3.8)
%
Service charges and fees
388
512
(24.2)
Gains and fees from sales of loans
—
706
(100.0)
Net gain on sale of available for sale securities
—
76
(100.0)
Other
777
847
(8.3)
Total noninterest income
$
1,649
$
2,644
(37.6)
%
Noninterest income decreased by $0.8 million, or 57%, to $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Noninterest income decreased by $1.0 million, or 38%, to $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019.
The decrease in noninterest income was primarily a result of the absence of gains and fees from the sales of loans for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019. In addition, the decrease in noninterest income was also driven by certain waived service charges and fees on depository accounts as a courtesy to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
Noninterest expense
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
June 30,
2019
June 20 vs. March
20 % Change
June 20 vs. June
19 % Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
5,227
$
5,380
$
4,555
(2.8)
%
14.8
%
Occupancy and equipment
2,235
1,909
1,833
17.1
21.9
Data processing
493
536
551
(8.0)
(10.5)
Professional services
434
711
519
(39.0)
(16.4)
Director fees
287
295
215
(2.7)
33.5
FDIC insurance
283
70
76
304.3
272.4
Marketing
199
162
348
22.8
(42.8)
Amortization of intangibles
18
18
19
—
(5.3)
Other
546
578
639
(5.5)
(14.6)
Total noninterest expense
$
9,722
$
9,659
$
8,755
0.7
%
11.0
%
For the Six Months Ended
Noninterest expense
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
% Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
10,607
$
9,391
12.9
%
Occupancy and equipment
4,144
3,720
11.4
Professional services
1,145
1,109
3.2
Data processing
1,029
1,063
(3.2)
Director fees
582
404
44.1
Marketing
361
541
(33.3)
FDIC insurance
353
199
77.4
Amortization of intangibles
36
38
(5.3)
Other
1,124
1,265
(11.1)
Total noninterest expense
$
19,381
$
17,730
9.3
%
Noninterest expense increased by $1.0 million, or 11%, to $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million, or 9.3%, to $19.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment expense.
Salaries and employee benefits totaled $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.7 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.2 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by an increase in full time equivalent employees. Full time equivalent employees totaled 152 at June 30, 2020 compared to 144 for the same period in 2019. Average full time equivalent employees totaled 154 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 141 for the same period in 2019.
Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.4 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.4 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense was primarily due to additional cleaning costs associated with precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of
Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
Total Equity
$
170,360
$
170,214
$
182,397
$
176,940
Less:
Goodwill
2,589
2,589
2,589
2,589
Other intangibles
178
196
214
251
Tangible Common Equity
$
167,593
$
167,429
$
179,594
$
174,100
Total Assets
$
2,043,635
$
2,053,625
$
1,882,182
$
1,859,665
Less:
Goodwill
2,589
2,589
2,589
2,589
Other intangibles
178
196
214
251
Tangible Assets
$
2,040,868
$
2,050,840
$
1,879,379
$
1,856,825
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
8.21
%
8.16
%
9.56
%
9.38
%
As of
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
Total shareholders' equity
$
170,360
$
170,214
$
182,397
$
176,940
Less:
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
Common shareholders' equity
$
170,360
$
170,214
$
182,397
$
176,940
Less:
Goodwill
2,589
2,589
2,589
2,589
Other intangibles
178
196
214
251
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
167,593
$
167,429
$
179,594
$
174,100
Common shares
7,887,503
7,871,419
7,868,803
7,841,103
Less:
Shares of unvested restricted stock
165,708
154,012
110,975
94,598
Common shares less unvested restricted stock
7,721,795
7,717,407
7,757,828
7,746,505
Book value per share
$
22.06
$
22.06
$
23.51
$
22.84
Less:
Effects of intangible assets
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.37
Tangible Book Value per Common Share
$
21.70
$
21.69
$
23.15
$
22.47
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) - Continued
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Computation of Efficiency Ratio
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2019
Noninterest expense
$
9,722
$
9,659
$
9,224
$
8,755
$
19,381
$
17,730
Less:
Amortization of intangible assets
18
18
18
19
36
38
Other real estate owned expenses
6
—
—
24
6
24
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
9,698
$
9,641
$
9,206
$
8,712
$
19,339
$
17,668
Net interest income
$
13,637
$
13,286
$
12,882
$
13,595
$
26,923
$
27,868
Noninterest income
577
1,072
1,048
1,336
1,649
2,644
Less:
Net gain on sale of available for sale securities
—
—
—
76
—
76
Operating revenue
$
14,214
$
14,358
$
13,930
$
14,855
$
28,572
$
30,436
Efficiency ratio
68.2
%
67.1
%
66.1
%
58.6
%
67.7
%
58.0
%
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Computation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2019
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
1,214
$
1,363
$
3,472
$
5,576
$
2,577
$
10,656
Total average shareholders' equity
$
173,289
$
181,127
$
179,312
$
179,217
$
177,204
$
178,387
Less:
Average Goodwill
2,589
2,589
2,589
2,589
2,589
2,589
Average Other intangibles
190
208
226
264
199
273
Average tangible common equity
$
170,510
$
178,330
$
176,497
$
176,364
$
174,416
$
175,525
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
2.86
%
3.07
%
7.80
%
12.68
%
2.97
%
12.24
%
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - QTD (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate (5)
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate (5)
Assets:
Cash and Fed funds sold
$
234,979
$
86
0.15
%
$
92,493
$
514
2.23
%
Securities(1)
95,421
738
3.09
119,999
945
3.15
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,088,390
12,808
4.66
1,052,936
13,201
4.96
Residential real estate
134,295
1,251
3.73
170,180
1,630
3.83
Construction(2)
100,282
1,101
4.34
85,933
1,147
5.28
Commercial business
288,605
3,297
4.52
252,814
3,558
5.57
Consumer
111
2
8.71
270
4
6.54
Total loans
1,611,683
18,459
4.53
1,562,133
19,540
4.95
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7,472
92
4.93
7,474
116
6.23
Total earning assets
1,949,555
$
19,375
3.93
%
1,782,099
$
21,115
4.69
%
Other assets
129,247
85,117
Total assets
$
2,078,802
$
1,867,216
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
NOW
$
74,050
$
31
0.17
%
$
64,316
$
28
0.17
%
Money market
464,230
862
0.75
444,848
1,847
1.67
Savings
162,283
295
0.73
174,626
743
1.71
Time
765,103
3,622
1.90
644,723
3,701
2.30
Total interest bearing deposits
1,465,666
4,810
1.32
1,328,513
6,319
1.91
Borrowed Money
188,557
876
1.84
175,172
1,132
2.56
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,654,223
$
5,686
1.38
%
1,503,685
$
7,451
1.99
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
198,253
159,021
Other liabilities
53,037
25,293
Total liabilities
1,905,513
1,687,999
Shareholders' equity
173,289
179,217
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,078,802
$
1,867,216
Net interest income(3)
$
13,689
$
13,664
Interest rate spread
2.55
%
2.70
%
Net interest margin(4)
2.81
%
3.07
%
(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
(2) Includes commercial and residential real estate construction.
(3) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $52 thousand and $69 thousand for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets.
(5) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - YTD (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
(5)
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
(5)
Assets:
Cash and Fed funds sold
$
154,321
$
372
0.48
%
$
82,854
$
897
2.18
%
Securities(1)
96,932
1,513
3.12
118,792
1,877
3.16
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,098,550
25,839
4.65
1,059,247
25,586
4.80
Residential real estate
139,059
2,607
3.75
173,353
3,333
3.85
Construction(2)
100,338
2,316
4.57
83,549
2,271
5.41
Commercial business
273,767
6,676
4.82
264,648
8,436
6.34
Consumer
133
6
8.51
296
10
6.48
Total loans
1,611,847
37,444
4.60
1,581,093
39,636
4.99
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7,401
195
5.30
7,531
253
6.72
Total earning assets
1,870,501
$
39,524
4.18
%
1,790,270
$
42,663
4.74
%
Other assets
122,060
82,023
Total assets
$
1,992,561
$
1,872,293
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
NOW
$
70,990
$
59
0.17
%
$
61,579
$
75
0.25
%
Money market
451,388
2,354
1.05
458,884
3,829
1.68
Savings
173,875
967
1.12
177,482
1,512
1.72
Time
702,853
7,139
2.04
636,156
7,003
2.22
Total interest bearing deposits
1,399,106
10,519
1.51
1,334,101
12,419
1.88
Borrowed Money
180,575
1,977
2.17
175,343
2,235
2.54
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,579,681
$
12,496
1.59
%
1,509,444
$
14,654
1.96
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
188,722
161,239
Other liabilities
46,954
23,223
Total liabilities
1,815,357
1,693,906
Shareholders' equity
177,204
178,387
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,992,561
$
1,872,293
Net interest income(3)
$
27,028
$
28,009
Interest rate spread
2.59
%
2.78
%
Net interest margin(4)
2.89
%
3.13
%
(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
(2) Includes commercial and residential real estate construction.
(3) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $105 thousand and $141 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets.
(5) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.