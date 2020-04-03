Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Banner Corporation    BANR

BANNER CORPORATION

(BANR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banner Bank : Expands Pandemic Relief and Support Initiatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 06:53pm EDT

Banner Bank today announced the addition of several new relief and support elements to assist clients, colleagues and communities with the issues and challenges related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in unprecedented times—for the first time ever a health crisis has quickly evolved to also become an economic crisis, creating far-reaching impacts to clients and the communities we serve,” said Mark Grescovich, President & CEO. “In our 130 years, we have navigated many economic cycles without a disruption in providing clients with access to their funds and I have complete confidence that will continue. At Banner, we are in a unique position to do more during this time by drawing on our financial strength to provide assistance and relief for those who are facing financial hardship.”

The financial relief and accommodations we’ve made available include:

Relief for Individuals and Families

For consumer clients experiencing financial hardship as a result of coronavirus, we are offering the following accommodations:

  • Increased daily limits for Snapshot mobile check deposit;
  • Increased daily limits for debit card ATM withdrawals;
  • Waived penalties for early CD withdrawals up to $25,000 (Federal guidelines do not allow us to offer on the first 6 days of CD term, or within 6 days of a prior withdrawal);
  • Options for payment deferrals for up to 90 days on mortgages, home equity lines, personal loans and credit cards; and
  • Waived late fees for personal loans and credit cards.

Relief for Businesses

For our business clients who have been adversely impacted, the following relief and assistance options are available:

  • Options for payment deferrals on most commercial credit cards, small business loans, and commercial loans;
  • Increased daily limits for Snapshot mobile check deposit;
  • Increased daily limits for business debit card ATM withdrawals;
  • Expedited processing for SBA Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Loans.

Business clients who are unsure what financial relief they may need are encouraged to reach out to their Banner banker who is ready to help identify solutions available for specific client situations.

Colleague Support

All Banner Bank employees are eligible to receive additional paid time-off for coronavirus-related exposure or sickness. In addition, colleagues in critical roles who are directly serving our clients are receiving supplemental compensation in recognition of their dedication and unwavering professionalism to ensure our clients continue to receive exceptional service.

“Our employees are our greatest asset,” Grescovich said. “Offering supplemental compensation during this time is a natural extension of our long-standing guiding principle to ‘do the right thing.”

Community Assistance

Banner is making additional donations to a number of local and regional nonprofits that serve the immediate needs of the most vulnerable populations during this time of crisis. The charities selected are special COVID-19 community funds and nonprofits focused on food insecurity.

“It is during challenging times like these that we intend to demonstrate just how much we value our clients, colleagues and community,” Grescovich said. “Together, we will get through these current difficulties.”

About Banner Bank

Banner Bank, a subsidiary of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR), is a Washington-chartered commercial bank with more than 200 locations in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Founded 130 years ago, Banner Bank is a financially strong community bank with more than $12.6 billion in assets offering a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses and their employees. Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.

Supplemental Sources:

Details about Banner Bank’s financial relief and assistance offerings:
https://www.bannerbank.com/announcements/covid-19-response#.Xod54eRYbIU

More about how we’re ready to help businesses impacted by coronavirus:
https://www.bannerbank.com/financial-resources/business-resources

Existing clients can submit an inquiry about an SBA CARES Payroll Protection Loan with us:
https://www.bannerbank.com/sba-cares-loans


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANNER CORPORATION
06:53pBANNER BANK : Expands Pandemic Relief and Support Initiatives
BU
03/27BANNER CORPORATION : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
03/25Banner Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.41 Per Share
GL
02/21BANNER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
01/24BANNER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
01/23BANNER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23Banner Corporation Reports Record 2019 Net Income,
GL
01/08BANNER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019Banner Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.41 Per Share and De..
GL
2019BANNER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 544 M
EBIT 2020 194 M
Net income 2020 126 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,91%
P/E ratio 2020 8,75x
P/E ratio 2021 8,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,04x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,00x
Capitalization 1 109 M
Chart BANNER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Banner Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANNER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,00  $
Last Close Price 31,39  $
Spread / Highest target 88,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Grescovich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brent A. Orrico Chairman
Peter J. Conner Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
David A. Klaue Independent Director
John R. Layman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANNER CORPORATION-44.53%1 167
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.22%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-41.60%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group