BANNER CORPORATION

BANNER CORPORATION

(BANR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banner : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.41 Per Share, Schedules 2Q19 Conference Call and Webcast

06/26/2019 | 09:32am EDT
Banner Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.41 Per Share, Schedules 2Q19 Conference Call and Webcast
Company Release - 6/26/20199:00 AMET

WALLA WALLA, Wash., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend will be payable July 18, 2019, to common shareholders of record on July 9, 2019.

Additionally, Banner will report its second quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss the results. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet.

Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.bannerbank.com. Investment professionals are invited to dial (866) 235-9915 to participate in the call. A replay will be available for one week at (877) 344-7529 using access code 10132624 or at www.bannerbank.com.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is an $11.7 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are 'forward-looking statements.' These statements relate to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and performance in future periods may be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified in our risk factors contained in Banner Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Banner Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements found herein to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations of results or any change in events.

Contact:
Mark J. Grescovich, President & CEO
Peter J. Conner, CFO
(509) 527-3636

Source: Banner Corporation

Disclaimer

Banner Corporation published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 13:31:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 475 M
EBIT 2019 196 M
Net income 2019 142 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 13,01
P/E ratio 2020 12,52
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,73x
Capitalization 1 857 M
