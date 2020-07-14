Log in
BANPU

BANPU

(BANPU)
Banpu Public : Gives Cloth Masks Worth THB 720,000 to Teachers and Students in Remote Areas Nationwide

07/14/2020 | 03:56am EDT

Banpu Public Company Limited was concerned about the risks during the reopening of schools, especially how to protect teachers and students from the risk of COVID-19 infection despite the government's strong preventive measures. The Company therefore handed over approximately 40,000 high-quality cloth masks, worth more than THB 720,000 to 151 schools nationwide, including the northern schools from Banpu Education for Sustainability project, the northeastern schools from Connext ED project, the schools aided by Banpu from Pabuk storm in 2019 in Nakhon Si Thammarat province and the schools from Banpu's Sponsorship for Schools in Southern Border Provinces project. These aforementioned schools continual gained the educational support from Banpu. The cloth mask donation aims at keeping educational personnel and students safe, enabling their learning and teaching activities to run smoothly.

# # #

About Banpu Public Company Limited

Banpu Public Company Limited is a leading integrated energy solutions company in the Asia-Pacific operating three core groups of businesses - energy resources, energy generation, and energy technology - in ten countries: Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam.

For further information, please contact: Corporate Communications, Banpu Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 07:55:08 UTC
