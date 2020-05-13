Banpu Public : Gives THB 5 Million to Medical Association of Thailand, Supporting the Project 'White Gown Warrior Fighting COVID-19'

Prof. Dr. Amorn Leelarasamee (4th from left), President of Medical Association of Thailand and

Prof. Dr. Somsri Pausawasdi (5th from left) CEO of Medical Association of Thailand,

together with the representatives fromMedical Association of Thailand,

represent the organization to receive the donation from the Company

In April 2020, Banpu Public Company Limited gave THB 5 million to Medical Association of Thailand in order to support the project 'White Gown Warrior Fighting COVID-19', aiming to grant the life insurance to 280,000 doctors and nurses nationwide. This support will encourage the medical personnel to perform their duties with full potential and safety.

After all this time, the Company has quickly and continuously provided the medical equipment necessary for COVID-19 confrontation and control in Thailand, hoping to be able to encourage the country and Thai people to get through this crisis quickly.

