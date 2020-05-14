Banpu Public : Provides Support of THB 8.6 Million for Golden Jubilee Medical Center and Sanam Chai Khet Hospital in Fighting COVID-19

Assoc. Prof. Teera Kolladarungkri (Left), Director of the Golden Jubilee Medical Center and Dr. Somchai Dutsadeevettakul (Right), Deputy Director of Golden Jubilee Medical Center represent the medical center to receive the donation

Dr. Somkid Wiratepsuporn (Center)

Director of Sanam Chai Khet Hospital, represents the hospital to receive the donation

In early April 2020, Banpu Public Company Limited continued to provide the medical equipment for nursing of infected patients and protecting the medical personnel from COVID-19. The Company gave THB 8.3 million for Golden Jubilee Medical Center, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University to acquire medical equipment and THB 300,000 to the Diagnostic and Medical Treatment Service Center of Sanam Chai Khet Hospital, Chachoengsao Province, for the procurement of self-protection equipment, N-95 masks and alcohol gel production materials. These supports will give the hospital's medical personnel an accessibility to medical equipment necessary for quick and efficient treatment for patients and allow them to perform their duties with full potential and safety.

The two financial aid programs totaling THB 8.6 million followed Banpu's mission under 'Mitr Phol-Banpu Solidarity to Aid Thailand on COVID-19 Confrontation Endowment', with the value of THB 500 million in total. It has been established by Banpu Public Company Limited and Mitr Phol Group, the private organizations that operate their business by adhering to good corporate governance and prioritizing both business and social responsibilities. The solidarity aims to sponsor medical and public health equipment necessary for COVID-19 confrontation and control in Thailand, hoping to be able to encourage the country and Thai people to get through this crisis quickly.

