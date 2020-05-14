Banpu Public : Provides THB 2 Million to Support Thai Red Cross Society on "Cloth Face Masks for Self-Protection from COVID-19? Project"

(Center - from left) Mr. Phan Wannamethee - Secretary General of Thai Red Cross Society and Mr. Khan Prachuabmoh - Director of the Fund Raising Bureau, Thai Red Cross Society, together with the representatives from the Thai Red Cross Society and

the Ministry of Public Health, represent the organization to receive the donation from the Company.

In April 2020, Banpu Public Company Limited gave THB 2 million to support 'Cloth Face Masks for Self-Protection from COVID-19' project of the Thai Red Cross Society, which has the mission to produce and distribute 10 million cloth face masks and 180,000 sets of daily necessities to Thai people nationwide through Provincial Red Cross Chapters. After all this time, the Company has quickly and continuously provided the medical equipment necessary for COVID-19 confrontation and control in Thailand, hoping to be able to encourage the country and Thai people to get through this crisis quickly.

