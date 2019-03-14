Log in
Banpu PCL : Continues Its Recovery Plan for 5 Schools Affected by Pabuk Storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat with Ongoing Support for Over THB 2.3 Million

03/14/2019 | 05:14am EDT

Banpu Public Company Limited, led by Mrs. Udomlux Olarn (middle), Head of Corporate Affairs, and Mr. Visut Iamaram (right), Vice President, Supply Chain Management, presented THB 2.3 million fund to help recovering 5 schools in Nakhon Si Thammarat that were affected by Pabuk tropical storm in January to Mr. Thawornwat Khongkaew, Nakhon Si Thammarat Vice Governor. The ceremony was attended by Nakhon Si Thammarat Educational Service Area Office executives, directors, teachers, students from the funded schools, namely Ban Banggrabue School, Bangthapan School and Ban Tuadtong School in Mueang District, Thasalaprasitsuksa School in Tha Sala District, and Watto-Eak School in Phromkiri Disctrict, and guests, at Ban Tuadtong School, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Following the initial assistance for affected people from the incident with 500 mattresses donated in January, this fund presentation aims at repairing and restoring the buildings, educational hardware and facilities, including improving the landscape for the 5 schools in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The objectives of this fund are for the academic continuity and well-being of the school's staff and students, in accordance with Banpu's corporate social responsibility policy that emphasizes learning as the fundamental of sustainable human and social development. In addition, the Company's volunteer civil engineers were sent to the sites for progress follow-up and being the counselors for the five schools throughout the recovery period.

###

About Banpu Public Company Limited

Banpu is a leading integrated energy solutions company in Asia Pacific, operating businesses in coal, power generation, and integrated energy sectors in ten countries, namely Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the USA and Vietnam.

'Learning is the Power of Change and Development'

Banpu's CSR and other social-oriented activities are based on the firm belief that 'learning is the power of change and development' for people and society by emphasizing the promotion and development of continued 'learning' among young people and communities in a number of ways. Banpu supports sustainable development of communities and society through a variety of learning opportunities for both individuals and teams, ranging from daily real-life experiences both in- and outside the classroom, to hands-on practice that enhances capabilities and skills.

###

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications Department, Banpu Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 09:13:02 UTC
