Banpu PCL : Continues Its Recovery Plan for 5 Schools Affected by Pabuk Storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat with Ongoing Support for Over THB 2.3 Million

Banpu Public Company Limited, led by Mrs. Udomlux Olarn (middle), Head of Corporate Affairs, and Mr. Visut Iamaram (right), Vice President, Supply Chain Management, presented THB 2.3 million fund to help recovering 5 schools in Nakhon Si Thammarat that were affected by Pabuk tropical storm in January to Mr. Thawornwat Khongkaew, Nakhon Si Thammarat Vice Governor. The ceremony was attended by Nakhon Si Thammarat Educational Service Area Office executives, directors, teachers, students from the funded schools, namely Ban Banggrabue School, Bangthapan School and Ban Tuadtong School in Mueang District, Thasalaprasitsuksa School in Tha Sala District, and Watto-Eak School in Phromkiri Disctrict, and guests, at Ban Tuadtong School, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Following the initial assistance for affected people from the incident with 500 mattresses donated in January, this fund presentation aims at repairing and restoring the buildings, educational hardware and facilities, including improving the landscape for the 5 schools in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The objectives of this fund are for the academic continuity and well-being of the school's staff and students, in accordance with Banpu's corporate social responsibility policy that emphasizes learning as the fundamental of sustainable human and social development. In addition, the Company's volunteer civil engineers were sent to the sites for progress follow-up and being the counselors for the five schools throughout the recovery period.

