Banpu PCL : Fighting Global Warming and Protecting Biodiversity with "Power Green Camp 14" Banpu invites high school students to learn and explore ways to handle climate change, which affects the diversity of animals and plants, and the quality of human life

In 2019, Lampang experienced the highest temperature in the country at 44.2 degrees Celsius. [1]

Patients who suffered from the heat in Thailand increased from 98 people in 2013 to 3,500 in 2018. [2]

Animals in some areas around the world[3] will have a 25% chance of becoming extinct if the world's temperature increases by 2 degrees Celsius

It is undeniable that global warming is seriously affecting the living conditions, happiness and the diversity of plants and creatures these days. The time has therefore come for the new generation of conservationists to join hands and protect the world.

Banpu Public Company Limited is collaborating with the Faculty of Environment and Resource Studies, Mahidol University in hosting the 14th Power Green Camp on the theme 'Empowering Youth to Fight Global Warming and Protect Biodiversity.' Application is now open for nationwide students in Grade 10 and 11 with Science majors to join this year's camp, which will be held between 7 - 14 October 2019 at the Faculty of Environment and Resource Studies, Mahidol University, Salaya Campus. Seventy students will be selected to participate in the camp and will learn not only theoretical and practical aspects of environmental science but also the effects of global warming having on living plants, animals and human beings plus ways to cope with and protect quality of life and biodiversity. Students will be surrounded by inspirational and positive thoughts about environmental preservation from speakers who have proven work experience in the environmental field, such as Mr. Wichien Chinnawong, Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary Chief, Thailand, who recently received a Special Commendation award from United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and was named 'The Guardian of Thungyai Naresuan' for carrying out his duties with no compromising to intimidation by influential persons, and Mr.Chaiyaporn Siripornpaiboon, a cave expert in Thailand, etc.

Through 'Learning by Doing' and 'Learning from Experience', the selected students will join a field trip in a nature classroom and have a chance to explore biodiversity in various ecosystems, such as cave, mangrove forest, beach forest, mixed deciduous forest, and trails affected by the increase in global temperatures resulting in environmental change in Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Students will get to learn how animals, plants as well as the community living along the coastline have adapted to climate change, and participate in CSR activities to make the beach clean and beautiful once again. At the end of the camp, students will integrate their knowledge and experiences gained from all the camp's activities to create an environmental science group project and compete for a 30,000-baht scholarship and an opportunity to join an environmental excursion overseas.

Mrs. Udomlux Olarn, Head of Corporate Communications, Banpu Public Company Limited said: 'As a leading integrated energy solutions company in Asia-Pacific with a focus on social sustainability, we consistently give priority to environmental preservation. We are fully aware of the growing seriousness of global warming that causes natural disasters, human diseases, and the death of plants and animals. These may lead to loss of biodiversity which is foundation for human life. The Power Green Camp 14 will consequently encourage students to be aware of the increasing global temperature impacts by creating inspiration and knowledge, providing them with coping guidelines, and showing them how to initiate management and protection plans as well as finding the ways to solve the climate change crisis in order to preserve living diversity. We hope that students will be able to adapt the knowledge gained from camp in their daily lives, to live with nature in a balanced way, encourage others around them to acknowledge global warming and join forces to bring about positive changes to the environment at both the community and country level, making the world a better place to live. This is in line with Banpu's belief that learning is the power of change and development.'

Interested candidates can download the application and find more details regarding required qualifications and additional criteria from www.powergreencamp.com and submit a handwritten application no longer than one sheet of A4 size paper or a 1-minute video clip on this year's theme 'Empowering Youth to Fight Global Warming and Protect Biodiversity' plus other related documents during July 1 and August 31, 2019. The camp is ideal for anyone looking for a useful activity during the mid-year break that will help strengthen their life experience, promote friendships and teach them such life skills as cooperation and teamwork, as well as explore a future educational path.

