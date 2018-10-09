Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Banpu PCL    BANPU   TH0148A10Z06

BANPU PCL (BANPU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banpu PCL : Grants THB 1.5 Million to Restore the Schools in Southern Border Provinces and Enhance Learning Continuity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 05:18am CEST

Bangkok -Banpu Public Company Limited, a leading integrated energy solutions company in Asia Pacific, led by Mrs. Udomlux Olarn, Head of Corporate Affairs (seventh from the right), and Mr. Jirameth Achcha, Head of Corporate Services (sixth from the right) has recently presented THB 1.5 million sponsorship to the school directors and the representatives of 10 schools in the special development zone in Southern border provinces including Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, witnessed by Mr. Sanit Yamgesorn, Assistant Secretary General of Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) (seventh from the left), at the OBEC Headquarters, Ministry of Education in Bangkok.

Since 2007, Banpu has continuously granted the financial aid funds to support the schools in the affected vicnity for its 12th consecutive year with the aim of restoring the schools as well as encouraging them to continue the teaching and learning consistently by providing adequate educational supplies and other aids that will support their continuous teaching and learning. This ongoing contribution is driven by the Banpu's belief that learning is the power of change and development. Currently, Banpu has provided financial support to 121 schools in Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Songkla and Satun.

###

About Banpu Public Company Limited

Banpu is a leading integrated energy solutions company in Asia Pacific, operating businesses in coal, power generation, and integrated energy sectors in ten countries, namely Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the USA and Vietnam.

'Learning is the Power of Change and Development'

Banpu's CSR activities are based on our firm belief that 'learning is the power of change and development' for people and society by emphasizing the promotion and development of continued 'learning' among young people and communities in a number of ways. Banpu supports sustainable development of communities and society through a variety of learning opportunities for both individuals and teams, ranging from daily real-life experiences both in- and outside classrooms, to hands-on practices which enhance capabilities and skills.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications Department, Banpu Public Company Limited

Duangkamol Saleerat Tel. 02-694-6852 duangkamol_s@banpu.co.th

Thanit Tirapanith Tel. 02-694-6784 thanit_t@banpu.co.th

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 03:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANPU PCL
05:18aBANPU PCL : Grants THB 1.5 Million to Restore the Schools in Southern Border Pro..
PU
09/12BANPU PCL : introduces "Board Games" Reinforcing well-rounded skills through ver..
PU
09/12BANPU PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/29BANPU PCL : Helps and Recovers Flood Impact in Attapeu Province Providing Ongoin..
PU
08/17BANPU PCL : Reveals First Half of 2018 Operating Results with Steady Growth and ..
PU
07/04BANPU PCL : "Power Green Camp 13" opens to high-school students with passion for..
PU
06/29BANPU PCL : SE School Promotes New Learning Experience Enhancing Stronger Social..
PU
06/06BANPU PCL : Offers Learning Opportunities through Rural Pingpong Camp, Enriching..
PU
05/16BANPU PCL : Reveals Q1/2018 Operating Results with Steady Growth Advancing Group..
PU
04/11Thai energy companies roll out expansions across Southeast Asia
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 103 B
EBIT 2018 17 115 M
Net income 2018 10 165 M
Debt 2018 100 B
Yield 2018 4,16%
P/E ratio 2018 9,30
P/E ratio 2019 8,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 97 769 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 25,5  THB
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somruedee Chaimongkol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chanin Vongkusolkit Chairman & President
Sutee Sukruan Chief Operating Officer
Peter Parry Chief Financial Officer
Rutt Phanijphand Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANPU PCL2 982
GLENCORE-16.67%60 000
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-12.00%56 525
COAL INDIA-0.06%22 026
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD6.62%12 668
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.69%8 850
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.