Banpu PCL : Grants THB 1.5 Million to Restore the Schools in Southern Border Provinces and Enhance Learning Continuity

Bangkok -Banpu Public Company Limited, a leading integrated energy solutions company in Asia Pacific, led by Mrs. Udomlux Olarn, Head of Corporate Affairs (seventh from the right), and Mr. Jirameth Achcha, Head of Corporate Services (sixth from the right) has recently presented THB 1.5 million sponsorship to the school directors and the representatives of 10 schools in the special development zone in Southern border provinces including Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, witnessed by Mr. Sanit Yamgesorn, Assistant Secretary General of Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) (seventh from the left), at the OBEC Headquarters, Ministry of Education in Bangkok.

Since 2007, Banpu has continuously granted the financial aid funds to support the schools in the affected vicnity for its 12th consecutive year with the aim of restoring the schools as well as encouraging them to continue the teaching and learning consistently by providing adequate educational supplies and other aids that will support their continuous teaching and learning. This ongoing contribution is driven by the Banpu's belief that learning is the power of change and development. Currently, Banpu has provided financial support to 121 schools in Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Songkla and Satun.

