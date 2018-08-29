Log in
Banpu PCL : Helps and Recovers Flood Impact in Attapeu Province Providing Ongoing Support for Over THB 5.5 million

08/29/2018 | 05:17am CEST

On 27 August 2018, Banpu Public Company Limited led by Mr. Sittirat Chaimongkol (3rd left), Senior Vice President, Business Development - Asia, donated THB 4 million for flood relief in Attapeu Province, Lao PRD to Mr. Somdee Duangdee (4th right), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister. Mr. Atsaphangthong Sripundon (3rd right), Deputy Finance Minister and H.E. Mr. Kiattikhun Chartpraset (2nd left), Ambassador of Thailand to Lao PDR attended the donation ceremony at the Ministry of Finance, Vientiane, Lao PDR.


With the good relationship Banpu has with the government and people of Lao PDR, the Company is truly aware of the impact from the flood in the affected area and took immediate relief actions as soon as the incident occurred. Our ongoing relief work includes donations of necessary items and money from the Company and from Banpu employees to the Lao authorities. Moreover, Banpu also supported the Thai Red Cross Society in providing trucks to transport more donated items to Lao PDR. All these flood-relief activities totaled more than THB 5.5 million.

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 03:16:02 UTC
