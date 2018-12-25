Log in
BANPU PCL (BANPU)
Banpu PCL : New PDP Echoing Banpu's Growth Plan Aligns with its Greener & Smarter Strategy

12/25/2018 | 05:20am CET

Banpu Public Company Limited (BANPU) a leading integrated energy solutions company in Asia-Pacific, sees business opportunities in the new 2018-2037 Power Development Plan (PDP) recently announced by the Ministry of Energy. The plan aligns with the Greener & Smarter strategy set for Banpu Group's business, which focuses on consistent investments in power and renewable energy businesses- both in Thailand and other countries in the Asia-Pacific - that respond to Banpu Group's target of reaching a total equity-based power generation capacity of 4,300 MWe, of which a minimum of 20 percent will be renewables-based by the end of 2025.

Ms. Somruedee Chaimongkol, Chief Executive Officer, Banpu Public Company Limited said 'Banpu Group sees investment opportunities in the new Power Development Plan (PDP), especially the sections covering renewable energy, natural gas, and conventional power. This is in line with our Greener & Smarter strategy, which emphasizes more on environmentally friendly and smarter business operations, as well as our advantages in geographic diversity. With businesses in 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific, Banpu Group is capable of bringing together experience and expertise in the power sector from Banpu Power's management of conventional and renewable power plants around the region and adapting them to respond to growing domestic demand of electricity with a support government's policy.'

Nari Aizu, the latest solar power plant in Fukushima, Japan. One of Banpu's projects which reflects its Greener & Smarter strategy

Banpu Group is now generating a total of equity-based power generation capacity of 2,689 MWe from 28 projects/plants including conventional, solar, and wind that are spread throughout Thailand, Laos, China, Japan and Vietnam. Seventeen plants are already in operation with a total of equity-based power generation capacity of 2,144 MWe, one of which, the Nari Aizu solar power plant in Fukushima, Japan with a total of equity-based power generation capacity of 15.35 MW, finally began commercial operations in early December.
Additionally, Banpu Group is ready as a one-stop service provider of total solar energy solutions through its subsidiary, Banpu Infinergy Company Limited, which focuses on working with leading business partners in the industry to respond to the needs of each client with the best solutions. The company also collaborates with government agencies, experts, and other private companies to educate the community regarding solar energy use to develop Thailand into a tangible smart city.

An example of smart energy system business by Banpu Infinergy Company Limited

'Banpu Group's business structure presents our integrated energy solutions through upstream business (coal and natural gas), to midstream business (management of supply chain and coal trading) and downstream business (power, renewable energy, and smart energy system businesses) merged with both conventional and renewable power businesses. It allows us to strengthen our business capacity to effectively manage our resources, creating balance and developing Banpu Group's growth. This results in our offering of sustainable value to all stakeholders, communities, society and environment in line with our brand promise: Our Way in Energy,' Ms. Somruedee ended.

# # #

About BANPU

Banpu Public Company Limited is a leading integrated energy solutions company with coal, power and renewable energy business in 10 countries: Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam.

For more information, please contact Banpu Communications Team

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 04:19:05 UTC
