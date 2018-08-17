Banpu PCL : Reveals First Half of 2018 Operating Results with Steady Growth and Launches New Brand Promise 'Our Way in Energy'

EBITDA of USD 517 million achieved in the first half of 2018. Moving confidently towards the second half of 2018 with strong coal price and an acquisition of 77 million tonnes of coal reserve in central Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Extending reach to wind power business in Vietnam according to Greener & Smarter strategy

Committed to becoming a leading integrated energy solutions company in Asia-Pacific with new brand promise 'Our Way in Energy'

Banpu Public Company Limited (BANPU), a leading integrated energy solutions company in Asia-Pacific, has announced its first half of 2018 operating results with total sales revenue of USD 1.513 billion (approximately THB 48.005 billion), an increase of USD 247 million (approximately THB 7.837 billion) or 19.5 percent from the same period last year. Compared to the same period last year, EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) increased to USD 517 million (approximately THB 16.403 billion) or 19.7 percent increase due to the growing demand for coal in the market and the tight supply of coal in Q2/2018 resulting in a significant increase of the average coal selling price, while net profit is reported at USD 84 million (approximately THB 2.665 billion). Banpu is also moving forward with the new brand promise 'Our Way in Energy' which, in short, means we are on our way to build sustainable values for all stakeholders.

Ms. Somruedee Chaimongkol, Chief Executive Officer of Banpu Public Company Limited said: 'Banpu has reported a strong first half of 2018 operating results because of a higher average coal selling price in the global market. We expect an increasing demand for coal throughout the rest of 2018 especially in Southeast Asia where the economy is growing continuously. Our subsidiary PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITM) has recently acquired a new reserve in the central Kalimantan Island, Indonesia, to meet the rising demand of coal. And we expect to have an additional of 77 million tonnes of the coal reserve.