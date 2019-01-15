Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Banpu PCL    BANPU   TH0148A10Z06

BANPU PCL (BANPU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- THB   --.--%
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banpu PCL : Urgently Helps Affected People from Pabuk Incident Providing Initial Assistance for THB 500,000

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:19pm EST

On 14 January 2019, Banpu Public Company Limited led by Mrs. Udomlux Olarn (3rd left), Head of Corporate Affairs, and Mr. Jirameth Achcha (2nd left), Head of Corporate Services, donated 500 mattresses valued THB 500,000 for the tropical storm 'Pabuk' relief in Pak Nakhon Subdistrict Municipality, Amphoe Muang, Nakhon Si Thammarat to Mr. Khajornsak Rakpanitmanee (4th right), Vice Governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat, with Mr. Somsak Anantaphuet (3rd right), Chief Executive of Pak Nakhon Subdistrict Municipality and Mr. Pramote Srivisut (2nd left), Chief Executive of Nakhon Si Thammarat Local Administration, attending in the donation ceremony at Pak Nakhon Subdistrict Municipality evacuation center, Amphoe Muang, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Banpu is truly aware of the impact from the tropical storm 'Pabuk' in the affected area and provided the immediate assistance for the affected people. In addition, Banpu has an ongoing process for post-disaster recovery for the damaged schools and students who are suffering from the incident. These are Banpu's mission to be a good corporate citizen in every country we operate. The Company is committed to taking an active part in disaster relief efforts, both domestically and internationally, and supporting the sufferers not only to resume their livelihood, but also to have the better quality of lives.

###

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 04:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANPU PCL
01/15BANPU PCL : Urgently Helps Affected People from Pabuk Incident Providing Initial..
PU
01/15BANPU PCL : to Continue its Series of Roadshows after Huge Supports from Japanes..
PU
01/08BANPU PCL : aims to achieve more than 2 million tonnes of coal sales in Vietnam'..
PU
2018BANPU PCL : New PDP Echoing Banpu's Growth Plan Aligns with its Greener & Smarte..
PU
2018BANPU PCL : Holds National Board Game Competition and Activities " B-Sports Thai..
PU
2018BANPU PCL : joins hands with Mahidol organizing the "Power Green Camp 13"
PU
2018BANPU PCL : Grants THB 1.5 Million to Restore the Schools in Southern Border Pro..
PU
2018BANPU PCL : introduces "Board Games" Reinforcing well-rounded skills through ver..
PU
2018BANPU PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018BANPU PCL : Helps and Recovers Flood Impact in Attapeu Province Providing Ongoin..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 108 B
EBIT 2018 18 379 M
Net income 2018 9 096 M
Debt 2018 101 B
Yield 2018 4,71%
P/E ratio 2018 8,23
P/E ratio 2019 7,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,70x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 82 152 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,1  THB
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somruedee Chaimongkol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chanin Vongkusolkit Chairman & President
Sutee Sukruan Chief Operating Officer
Peter Parry Chief Financial Officer
Rutt Phanijphand Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANPU PCL2 578
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED3.67%53 436
GLENCORE0.14%52 299
COAL INDIA-4.09%20 184
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD3.09%11 361
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY2.37%8 105
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.