Banpu PCL : Urgently Helps Affected People from Pabuk Incident Providing Initial Assistance for THB 500,000

On 14 January 2019, Banpu Public Company Limited led by Mrs. Udomlux Olarn (3rd left), Head of Corporate Affairs, and Mr. Jirameth Achcha (2nd left), Head of Corporate Services, donated 500 mattresses valued THB 500,000 for the tropical storm 'Pabuk' relief in Pak Nakhon Subdistrict Municipality, Amphoe Muang, Nakhon Si Thammarat to Mr. Khajornsak Rakpanitmanee (4th right), Vice Governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat, with Mr. Somsak Anantaphuet (3rd right), Chief Executive of Pak Nakhon Subdistrict Municipality and Mr. Pramote Srivisut (2nd left), Chief Executive of Nakhon Si Thammarat Local Administration, attending in the donation ceremony at Pak Nakhon Subdistrict Municipality evacuation center, Amphoe Muang, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Banpu is truly aware of the impact from the tropical storm 'Pabuk' in the affected area and provided the immediate assistance for the affected people. In addition, Banpu has an ongoing process for post-disaster recovery for the damaged schools and students who are suffering from the incident. These are Banpu's mission to be a good corporate citizen in every country we operate. The Company is committed to taking an active part in disaster relief efforts, both domestically and internationally, and supporting the sufferers not only to resume their livelihood, but also to have the better quality of lives.

