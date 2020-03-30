Log in
BANPU PCL

BANPU PCL

(BANPU)
Banpu Public : Group Announces Postponement of 2020 Annual General Meetings of Shareholders

03/30/2020 | 11:23pm EDT

On 30 March 2020, Banpu Public Company Limited and Banpu Power Public Company Limited notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand about the postponement of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders due to more intense security and more widespreading of COVID-19 outbreak. The two companies cancelled the dates, venues and agenda of the Meetings - the AGM of Banpu was previously scheduled on 3 April 2020 whereas that of Banpu Power was scheduled on 2 April 2020. When the situation is resolved and back to normal, the Board of Directors of both companies will consider the dates and the agenda of the 2020 AGM, which will be further notified to the shareholders.

However, Banpu and Banpu Power remain the previously set record dates on 5 March 2020 and 6 March 2020 respectively, to determine the names of the shareholders who had the right to attend the meetings. This postponement will not have any significant impact on both companies' businesses and operations and the rights of shareholders to receive the dividends.

In addition, Banpu and Banpu Power each will arrange the Board of Directors meeting on 8 April 2020 to consider paying interim dividend instead of annual dividend payment in order to reduce the effects that may occur to the shareholders due to the postponement of 2020 AGMs. More details about the dividend payment will be notified to shareholders on that day.

# # #

About BANPU

Banpu Public Company Limited is a leading integrated energy solutions company in the Asia Pacific operating 3 core group of businesses - energy resources, energy generation, and energy technology - in 10 countries: Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam.

For more information, please contact Banpu Corporate Communications Team:

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 03:22:04 UTC
