Banpu PCL

BANPU PCL

(BANPU)
  Report  
FinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banpu Selected for 6 Consecutive Year as DJSI Member with Top Scores in Three Dimensions: Economic, Environmental, and Social, Emphasizing the Company's Sustainable Growth

0
09/16/2019 | 03:42am EDT

Banpu Public Company Limited ('Banpu'), a leading integrated energy solutions company in Asia-Pacific has been selected to be a member of the 'Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) - Emerging Markets' for six consecutive years. In 2019, Banpu has also maintained its status as the global DJSI Industry Leader in the Coal & Consumable Fuels Industry with the highest Total Sustainability Score based on SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment managed by RobecoSAM, the world's sustainability rating agency. Its comprehensive annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices and performance encompasses the sustainability dimension and criteria level of Economic, Environmental, and Social aspects, in which Banpu has obtained the top scores. This indicates the Company's commitment and achievement in sustainability performance in respect of environment, social and governance (ESG).

Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM, added, 'We congratulate Banpu for being included in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year - which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI - record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices.'

Ms. Somruedee Chaimongkol, Chief Executive Officer of Banpu Public Company Limited, revealed, 'Banpu welcomes the global trend towards sustainable investment and ESG reporting. Building sustainable stakeholder value through the integration of environmental care, social responsibility and best practice corporate governance has been at the heart of our philosophy for over three decades. The DJSI scores are an important measurement of our sustainability performance. As the CEO of Banpu, I see it as a top priority to ensure that we are pursuing to improve our ESG performance and that our transition to a Greener & Smarter future continues to deliver sustainable returns to both shareholders and stakeholders alike'.

Being recognized as a member of DJSI for the 6th consecutive year reflects Banpu's potential to chart a strong course of our operation towards sustainability. The commitment results in our consistent growth and favorable long-term returns, with the readiness to stride as a leading integrated energy solutions company in Asia-Pacific.

# # #

About BANPU

Banpu Public Company Limited is a leading integrated energy solutions company with 3 core groups of businesses: energy resources, energy generation and energy technology in 10 countries, namely, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam. As of 30 June 2019, Banpu's assets totaled USD 8.518 billion, an increase of USD 64 million compared to the total assets as of 31 December 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:41:05 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 88 032 M
EBIT 2019 5 418 M
Net income 2019 4 914 M
Debt 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,40x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 65 544 M
Chart BANPU PCL
Duration : Period :
Banpu PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,55  THB
Last Close Price 12,70  THB
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somruedee Chaimongkol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chanin Vongkusolkit Chairman & President
Sutee Sukruan Chief Operating Officer
Peter Parry Chief Financial Officer
Rutt Phanijphand Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANPU PCL2 152
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.19%52 934
GLENCORE-10.30%43 577
COAL INDIA-17.88%17 210
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD22.98%12 929
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY10.54%8 374
