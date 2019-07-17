BCGE Asian Desk 2019: exchanges and sharing of experiences

About 100 Swiss and Chinese entrepreneurs met at the Hotel Richemond in Geneva for the annual 'BCGE Asian Desk' event, organised in partnership with the Geneva Chapter of the Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Objective: to discuss with a group of experts both the opportunities and challenges associated with potential development projects.

Blaise Goetschin, CEO of BCGE, opened the event by reminding the participants of the objectives of the Asian Desk, which has the support of the entire BCGE Group, and most notably of Team Asia in Geneva, BCGE's subsidiary Dimension SA and the representative office in Hong Kong. This annual event is an opportunity for Swiss and Chinese entrepreneurs to meet with experts who know the answers to their questions, especially with regard to acquisitions and mergers, the financing of import-export activities or commercial and real estate financing solutions in Geneva, Switzerland or France.

Christophe Weber, President of the Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, presented an overview of the evolution of worldwide Chinese direct investment (FDI). He especially pointed out that they had virtually collapsed between the years 2017 and 2018, dropping from USD 111 billion to USD 30 billion, mainly in Europe and the United States. Ambassador Zhang Xiangchen, The PRC's Permanent Representative to the WTO in Geneva, stressed the importance of multilateralism in economic exchanges. Finally, Zhu Juemin, Head of the China desk at KPMG, presented a summary of Chinese direct investments in Switzerland, pointing out that 90 Chinese companies were present in Switzerland, but also that 1,000 Swiss companies had set up operations in China.

The conference was aimed at stimulating reflection on good business models and at the same time provided an opportunity to focus on sharing experiences. Yvette Thuering, General Manager of the Mirador hotel, which was acquired by a Chinese investor, stressed the need for mutual understanding of cultural differences if a successful collaboration was to be achieved.

The event ended with a statement on the mutual opening between Switzerland and China.

