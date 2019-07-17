Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Banque Cantonale de Geneve    BCGE   CH0350494719

BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE

(BCGE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BCGE Asian Desk 2019: exchanges and sharing of experiences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:40am EDT

About 100 Swiss and Chinese entrepreneurs met at the Hotel Richemond in Geneva for the annual 'BCGE Asian Desk' event, organised in partnership with the Geneva Chapter of the Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Objective: to discuss with a group of experts both the opportunities and challenges associated with potential development projects.

Blaise Goetschin, CEO of BCGE, opened the event by reminding the participants of the objectives of the Asian Desk, which has the support of the entire BCGE Group, and most notably of Team Asia in Geneva, BCGE's subsidiary Dimension SA and the representative office in Hong Kong. This annual event is an opportunity for Swiss and Chinese entrepreneurs to meet with experts who know the answers to their questions, especially with regard to acquisitions and mergers, the financing of import-export activities or commercial and real estate financing solutions in Geneva, Switzerland or France.

Christophe Weber, President of the Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, presented an overview of the evolution of worldwide Chinese direct investment (FDI). He especially pointed out that they had virtually collapsed between the years 2017 and 2018, dropping from USD 111 billion to USD 30 billion, mainly in Europe and the United States. Ambassador Zhang Xiangchen, The PRC's Permanent Representative to the WTO in Geneva, stressed the importance of multilateralism in economic exchanges. Finally, Zhu Juemin, Head of the China desk at KPMG, presented a summary of Chinese direct investments in Switzerland, pointing out that 90 Chinese companies were present in Switzerland, but also that 1,000 Swiss companies had set up operations in China.

The conference was aimed at stimulating reflection on good business models and at the same time provided an opportunity to focus on sharing experiences. Yvette Thuering, General Manager of the Mirador hotel, which was acquired by a Chinese investor, stressed the need for mutual understanding of cultural differences if a successful collaboration was to be achieved.

The event ended with a statement on the mutual opening between Switzerland and China.

Should you want to learn more, visit our YouTube channel and watch the videos of the speeches made during the event:

Also have a look at our special Asian Desk playlist.


Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE
05:40aBCGE ASIAN DESK 2019 : exchanges and sharing of experiences
PU
07/11BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Exclusive event devoted to our young clients - How ..
PU
07/02BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : The Banque Cantonale de Genève at the top of the ra..
PU
06/27BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : As of next year the "International Clients" and "Co..
PU
06/19BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Youth offer
PU
06/11BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : A comprehensive range of services for SMEs
PU
06/04BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : BCGE signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible..
PU
05/28BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Lydia Albrecht, new head of Communications
PU
05/03BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/3025TH BCGE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL ME : 17% dividend increase
PU
More news
Chart BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE
Duration : Period :
Banque Cantonale de Geneve Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Blaise Goetschin Chief Executive Officer
Gilbert J. B. Probst Chairman
Éric Bourgeaux CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Joris Head-Organization & Information Technologies
Daniel Stocco Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE3.65%1 433
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.68%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA18.59%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.37%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%200 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About