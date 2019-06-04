Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Banque Cantonale de Geneve    BCGE   CH0350494719

BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE

(BCGE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque Cantonale de Geneve : BCGE signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 04:10am EDT

Press release

Asset Management

BCGE signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI)

Geneva, 4 June 2019 - BCGE Asset Management signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment

An internationally recognised standard

The UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), launched in 2006, now has more than 2,000 signatories in Switzerland and around the world. This is a voluntary commitment aimed at the financial sector to encourage asset managers to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into investment decisions.

A pragmatic approach for the past 20 years

The signing of the UNPRI is the logical next step in line with the range of products developed by BCGE under the "Responsible Performance" label. For more than 20 years, BCGE Asset Management has been offering investment instruments that integrate sustainability factors into traditional financial analysis; this approach allows higher returns while reducing investment risk.

Constantino Cancela, Head of BCGE Asset Management, said: "The bank's pragmatic and inclusive approach is based on the idea that a company that respects the environment, values its people and applies good governance practices is better equipped to achieve higher economic and financial performance. Our experience has shown that it is also a good way to reduce the specific risks associated with each individual investment".

For further information, please contact:

Lydia Albrecht, BCGE Spokesperson: +41 (0)22 809 24 03 - lydia.albrecht@bcge.ch

Grégory Jaquet, Deputy BCGE Spokesperson: +41 (0)22 809 32 39 - gregory.jaquet@bcge.ch

Banque Cantonale de Genève

Website: www.bcge.ch

P.O. Box 2251

Tel. +41 (0) 58 211 21 00

1211 Geneva 2

Fax +41 (0) 58 211 21 99

BCGE: Banking solutions made in Geneva

A universal bank since 1816, the BCGE provides high-quality banking services for private, business and institutional clients in Geneva and its surrounding area. BCGE develops the following business lines: everyday banking services, private banking, asset management, investment funds, pension planning, mortgages and lending to the private and public sectors. It runs a trading room and offers financial engineering, business valuation and transmission, private equity and trade finance services. The BCGE Group has 21 branches in Geneva and operates a number of its business lines in Lausanne, Zurich, Lyon, Annecy, Paris, Dubai and Hong Kong. It employs 811 people (of whom 761 are full-time equivalents, as at 31 December 2018). BCGE is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange (security no. 35 049 471) and is rated A+/stable/A-1by Standard & Poor's (S&P).

1

Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:09:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE
04:10aBANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : BCGE signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible..
PU
05/28BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Lydia Albrecht, new head of Communications
PU
05/03BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/3025TH BCGE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL ME : 17% dividend increase
PU
04/15BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : The new issue of Dialogue is available
PU
04/14SWISS STATE BANK OF GENEVA : Banking based on trust
AQ
04/02BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : General Assembly 2019
PU
03/25BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Successful issue of a new bond
PU
01/16BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Do you have any questions on how to use Netbanking?
PU
2018BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : E-bill becomes eBill
PU
More news
Chart BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE
Duration : Period :
Banque Cantonale de Geneve Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Blaise Goetschin Chief Executive Officer
Gilbert J. B. Probst Chairman
Éric Bourgeaux CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Joris Head-Organization & Information Technologies
Daniel Stocco Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE3.13%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.54%343 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.75%281 049
BANK OF AMERICA7.95%252 918
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%214 924
WELLS FARGO-3.71%199 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About