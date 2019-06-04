Banque Cantonale de Geneve : BCGE signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI)

Press release

Asset Management

BCGE signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI)

Geneva, 4 June 2019 - BCGE Asset Management signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment

An internationally recognised standard

The UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), launched in 2006, now has more than 2,000 signatories in Switzerland and around the world. This is a voluntary commitment aimed at the financial sector to encourage asset managers to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into investment decisions.

A pragmatic approach for the past 20 years

The signing of the UNPRI is the logical next step in line with the range of products developed by BCGE under the "Responsible Performance" label. For more than 20 years, BCGE Asset Management has been offering investment instruments that integrate sustainability factors into traditional financial analysis; this approach allows higher returns while reducing investment risk.

Constantino Cancela, Head of BCGE Asset Management, said: "The bank's pragmatic and inclusive approach is based on the idea that a company that respects the environment, values its people and applies good governance practices is better equipped to achieve higher economic and financial performance. Our experience has shown that it is also a good way to reduce the specific risks associated with each individual investment".

