Banque Cantonale de Geneve : BCGE takes a holding in SwissSign

Geneva, 16 August 2018 - As part of its digital strategy, the Banque Cantonale de Genève has acquired a 3% stake in SwissSign Group Ltd., the leading digital identification joint venture of major players in the public, banking and insurance sectors in Switzerland.

A key digital player in Switzerland

SwissSign Group Ltd. is a joint venture founded in 2018 for the creation and implementation of an e-ID standard (SwissID) in Switzerland. With the proliferation of digital identities, generally more than 20 for a single individual, SBB, Swiss Post, Swisscom, leading companies in the banking and insurance and health insurance sectors joined forces in a joint venture that aims to offer a simple, secure and open digital identification system that complies with all legal requirements in terms of user data protection.

SwissSign's ultimate goal is to create a single Swiss standard. This should enable the user to obtain a maximum degree of security, whether for his transactions relating to online financial services, online insurance, online purchases, medical care or even electronic voting.

BCGE contributes to the national digital infrastructure

With this participation, BCGE is completing and developing its digital strategy. The alliance of powerful players in the fields of technology and finance will offer the user multiple possibilities while preserving the security of their personal data.

BCGE thus joins the capital of a leader in digital identification in Switzerland. The bank's CEO, Blaise Goetschin, says the following on the subject: "This participation enables BCGE to affirm the presence of the cantonal banks in this major strategic project on a national scale. This also strengthens the shareholder base of SwissSign Group Ltd. in French-speaking Switzerland."

Markus Naef, CEO of SwissSign Group Ltd. says: "We are very pleased that the Banque Cantonale de Genève has decided to participate in SwissID as this will broaden the support base of joint venture, particularly in French-speaking Switzerland. This expansion shows the high level of interest that the Swiss economy has for an efficient and secure digital identity."

For further information, please contact:

BCGE SwissSign Group Ltd. Hélène De Vos Vuadens, BCGE Spokesperson: Thomas M. Kläusli, Head of Marketing & Communications: Tel: +41 (0)22 809 24 11 - helene.de.vos.vuadens@bcge.ch Tel: +41 78 936 74 81 - thomas.klaeusli@swisssign.com Olivier Schaerrer, BCGE Deputy Spokesperson: Jürg Stähelin, IRF Communications: Tel: +41 (0)22 809 31 85 - olivier.schaerrer@bcge.ch Tel: +41 43 244 81 51 - juerg.staehelin@irfcom.ch Banque Cantonale de Genève SwissSign Group Ltd. P.O. Box 2251 Sägereistrasse 25 1211 Geneva 2 CH-8152 Glattbrugg www.bcge.ch https://www.swisssign.com/en/ Tel. (+41) 58 211 21 00 Tel. (+41) 848 77 66 55 Fax (+41) 58 211 21 99 pr@swisssign.com

A universal bank since 1816, the BCGE provides high-quality banking services for private, business and institutional clients in

Geneva and its surrounding area. The BCGE offers the following bank services: everyday banking facilities, private banking, asset management, investment funds, pension planning, mortgages and lending to the private and public sectors. It runs a trading room and offers financial engineering, business valuation and transmission, private equity and trade finance services

The BCGE Group has 21 branches in Geneva and operates a number of its services in Lausanne, Zurich, Lyon, Annecy, Paris, Dubai and Hong Kong. It employs 800 people (or 751 are full-time equivalents, as at 30 June 2018). The BCGE is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Swiss stock exchange (Authorised share no. 35 049 471).

SwissSign Group Ltd. is a leading provider of certificate-based IT security and a joint venture of state-affiliated businesses, financial institutions, insurance and health insurance companies (SBB, Swiss Post, Swisscom, Banque Cantonale de Genève,

Credit Suisse, Raiffeisen, Six Group, UBS, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Entris Banking, Axa, Baloise, Helvetia, Mobiliar, Swiss Life, Vaudoise, Zurich, CSS and SWICA). As a trusted link between online services and users, its services provide the basis for secure, simple and efficient digital processes. SwissSign Group Ltd. has two cornerstones: identity services under the brand

SwissID and certificate services. SwissID is the digital identity of Switzerland which enables simple and secure access to the online world. Thanks to electronic certificates, data can be exchanged in encrypted form and therefore protected against unauthorised access. SwissSign Group Ltd. accompanies people and companies into a successful digital future, and protects data according to the highest security standards while keeping it in Switzerland. More information is available atwww.swisssign.com and www.swissid.ch.