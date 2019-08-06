Banque Cantonale de Geneve : Continued increase in profitability

Geneva, 6 August 2019 - The Banque Cantonale de Genève ended the half-year with a growth of 11.9% in its operating profit, which reached a new record level: CHF 94.6 million. Net profit was up 13.9% at CHF 59.3 million. Half-year turnover rose to CHF 220.1 million representing an increase of 5.8%. Results increased strongly thanks to the continued diversification and development of strategic business lines in Geneva, Switzerland and internationally. Productivity is at the same level as top universal Swiss banks with a cost/income ratio of 53.4%. Profitability saw a further increase: return on equity (ROE) rose 7.4%, while the earnings to equity progressed by 11.9%. Assets under management and custody at the BCGE group crossed the threshold of CHF 30 billion. For the full 2019 financial year, the bank expects operating profitability to be close to that of 2018.
