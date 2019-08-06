Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Banque Cantonale de Geneve    BCGE   CH0350494719

BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE

(BCGE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque Cantonale de Geneve : Continued increase in profitability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:35am EDT
Geneva, 6 August 2019 - The Banque Cantonale de Genève ended the half-year with a growth of 11.9% in its operating profit, which reached a new record level: CHF 94.6 million. Net profit was up 13.9% at CHF 59.3 million. Half-year turnover rose to CHF 220.1 million representing an increase of 5.8%. Results increased strongly thanks to the continued diversification and development of strategic business lines in Geneva, Switzerland and internationally. Productivity is at the same level as top universal Swiss banks with a cost/income ratio of 53.4%. Profitability saw a further increase: return on equity (ROE) rose 7.4%, while the earnings to equity progressed by 11.9%. Assets under management and custody at the BCGE group crossed the threshold of CHF 30 billion. For the full 2019 financial year, the bank expects operating profitability to be close to that of 2018.

To view the results of previous years, please click here.

Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 05:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE
01:35aBANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Continued increase in profitability
PU
07/30BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Eline Rol, world rowing champion
PU
07/17BCGE ASIAN DESK 2019 : exchanges and sharing of experiences
PU
07/11BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Exclusive event devoted to our young clients - How ..
PU
07/02BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : The Banque Cantonale de Genève at the top of the ra..
PU
06/27BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : As of next year the "International Clients" and "Co..
PU
06/19BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Youth offer
PU
06/11BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : A comprehensive range of services for SMEs
PU
06/04BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : BCGE signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible..
PU
05/28BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Lydia Albrecht, new head of Communications
PU
More news
Chart BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE
Duration : Period :
Banque Cantonale de Geneve Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Blaise Goetschin Chief Executive Officer
Gilbert J. B. Probst Chairman
Éric Bourgeaux CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Joris Head-Organization & Information Technologies
Daniel Stocco Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE3.39%1 438
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.68%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA13.96%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%192 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group