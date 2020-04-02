Log in
Banque Cantonale de Genève SA

BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA

(BCGE)
Banque Cantonale de Geneve : General Assembly 2020

04/02/2020 | 05:08am EDT

The BCGE General Assembly will be held on 5 May 2020 without the physical participation of shareholders

Due to the current health situation, Banque Cantonale de Genève is obliged to hold its Annual General Assembly on 5 May 2020 without the physical participation of its shareholders. In accordance with Article 6a of Ordinance 2 COVID-19, shareholders will not be able to attend the General Assembly in person, but will have to exercise their voting rights exclusively through the independent representative.

Shareholders will, however, be able to follow the proceedings of the General Assembly live on www.bcge.ch.

Further information on the procedure for delegating voting rights to the independent representative will be published shortly on the bank's website www.bcge.ch and sent by post to shareholders listed in the shareholders' register.

Banque Cantonale de Genève thanks its shareholders for their understanding.

Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 09:07:06 UTC
