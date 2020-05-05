Banque Cantonale de Geneve : General Meeting 2020

Press Release

26th Ordinary General Meeting

BCGE - Approval of the 2019 financial statements and dividend

Geneva, 5 May 2020 - The Banque Cantonale de Genève held its 26th Annual General Meeting today. Due to the current health situation, the General Meeting was held without the physical attendance of its shareholders, in accordance with Article 6b of Ordinance 2 COVID-19. 2'048 shareholders, corresponding to 83.65% of the voting rights, delegated their voting instructions to the independent representative. The shareholders approved the 2019 financial statements and voted in favour of a dividend of CHF

3.75 per share1. Although it is particularly difficult to forecast the results this year, the bank anticipates a net profit in 2020 that is not too far from the 2019 level. The bank will publish the results for the first half of the year on 11 August.

Substantial contribution in favour of the public authorities

The General Meeting allocated the available profit of CHF 101.1 million. CHF 27 million was distributed to public, institutional and private shareholders. In addition to the 10% increase in the dividend, the General Meeting also approved the distribution of CHF 5.4 million to the Canton (special allocation to the Canton of Geneva) in accordance with the Articles of Association. BCGE thus distributed a total sum, including taxes, of CHF 65 million to the public authorities for the 2019 financial year, bringing the total contribution to the public authorities to over CHF 1.1 billion since 2000.

BCGE, a stability factor and a local partner

Addressing shareholders who were able to attend the Annual General Meeting live via the Bank's website, Prof. Gilbert Probst, Chairman of the Board of Directors, noted "the excellent results for 2019, achieved despite costly regulatory adjustments and persistent negative interest rates". He also highlighted BCGE's role as a "stability factor and a local partner", which is more important than ever in the current health situation.

1 The dividend of CHF 3.75 consists of an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.80 per share and an additional amount of CHF 0.95 per share which is taken from the capital reserves.

