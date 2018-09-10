Log in
BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE (BCGE)
09/10 01:12:45 pm
193.25 CHF   -0.13%
Banque Cantonale de Geneve : Online Trading 1816

09/10/2018 | 01:17pm CEST

Online portfolio management


The online trading platform 1816 enables you to manage your portfolio autonomously in a few clicks, via your secure personal account, Netbanking. Permanently available and user-friendly, it means you can buy and sell your securities directly on the financial markets.

Numerous stock exchanges

With 1816, you can access the Swiss, European and American stock exchanges. In this way you have the widest choice for negotiating the securities in line with your expectations.

Preferential rates

Subscription to online trading 1816 is free of charge. You benefit from preferential brokerage commissions for online trading operations.
Fee per transaction1 :
Tranches Equities/Bonds/Warrants/ETFs2 Investment funds2
Swiss market
and euromarket
bonds 		European/
North American/
Australian
and Asian markets 		Synchrony Funds Other funds3
Swiss Other
Up to CHF 1'000
Above CHF 1'001
Above CHF 25'000
Above CHF 50'000
Above CHF 100'000
Above CHF 500'000
CHF 8
CHF 35
CHF 125
CHF 175
CHF 300
CHF 1'000
CHF 40
CHF 40
CHF 150
CHF 225
CHF 400
CHF 2'000
CHF 35
CHF 35
CHF 125
CHF 175
CHF 300
CHF 1'000
CHF 40
CHF 40
CHF 150
CHF 225
CHF 400
CHF 2'000
1 Any taxes and duties are invoiced in addition
2 Availability: ask your adviser for information
3 Additional charges may apply for some investment funds with special fee structuress
  • No fee for BCGE shares, Synchrony fund units and Tracker Certificates managed by BCGE.
  • Reduced administration fee
  • total exemption from custody fees on BCGE equities, Synchrony investment funds and Tracker Certificates managed by BCGE
  • for all other securities: custody fees of 0.10% per year (min. CHF 40/year) + VAT

In-depth and detailed financial information


Using 1816, you have direct access to yourmoney.ch, the cantonal banks' financial information platform. There you will find a great deal of information about the securities you are interested in.

Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:16:01 UTC
