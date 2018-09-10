Banque Cantonale de Geneve : Online Trading 1816

Online portfolio management

The online trading platform 1816 enables you to manage your portfolio autonomously in a few clicks, via your secure personal account, Netbanking . Permanently available and user-friendly, it means you can buy and sell your securities directly on the financial markets.

Numerous stock exchanges

With 1816, you can access the Swiss, European and American stock exchanges. In this way you have the widest choice for negotiating the securities in line with your expectations.

Preferential rates

Fee per transaction1 : Tranches Equities/Bonds/Warrants/ETFs2 Investment funds2 Swiss market

and euromarket

bonds European/

North American/

Australian

and Asian markets Synchrony Funds Other funds3 Swiss Other Up to CHF 1'000 Above CHF 1'001 Above CHF 25'000 Above CHF 50'000 Above CHF 100'000 Above CHF 500'000 CHF 8 CHF 35 CHF 125 CHF 175 CHF 300 CHF 1'000 CHF 40 CHF 40 CHF 150 CHF 225 CHF 400 CHF 2'000 CHF 35 CHF 35 CHF 125 CHF 175 CHF 300 CHF 1'000 CHF 40 CHF 40 CHF 150 CHF 225 CHF 400 CHF 2'000 1 Any taxes and duties are invoiced in addition

2 Availability: ask your adviser for information

3 Additional charges may apply for some investment funds with special fee structuress

No fee for BCGE shares, Synchrony fund units and Tracker Certificates managed by BCGE. Reduced administration fee total exemption from custody fees on BCGE equities, Synchrony investment funds and Tracker Certificates managed by BCGE

for all other securities: custody fees of 0.10% per year (min. CHF 40/year) + VAT In-depth and detailed financial information

Using 1816, you have direct access to Using 1816, you have direct access to yourmoney.ch , the cantonal banks' financial information platform. There you will find a great deal of information about the securities you are interested in.

Subscription to online trading 1816 is free of charge. You benefit from preferential brokerage commissions for online trading operations.