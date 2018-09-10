Banque Cantonale de Geneve : Online Trading 1816

Online portfolio management
The online trading platform 1816 enables you to manage your portfolio autonomously in a few clicks, via your secure personal account, Netbanking
. Permanently available and user-friendly, it means you can buy and sell your securities directly on the financial markets.
Numerous stock exchanges
With 1816, you can access the Swiss, European and American stock exchanges. In this way you have the widest choice for negotiating the securities in line with your expectations.
Preferential rates
Subscription to online trading 1816 is free of charge. You benefit from preferential brokerage commissions for online trading operations.
|
Fee per transaction1 :
|
Tranches
|
Equities/Bonds/Warrants/ETFs2
|
Investment funds2
|
Swiss market
and euromarket
bonds
|
European/
North American/
Australian
and Asian markets
|
Synchrony Funds
|
Other funds3
|
Swiss
|
Other
|
|
Up to CHF
|
1'000
|
|
Above CHF
|
1'001
|
|
Above CHF
|
25'000
|
|
Above CHF
|
50'000
|
|
Above CHF
|
100'000
|
|
Above CHF
|
500'000
|
|
|
CHF
|
8
|
CHF
|
35
|
CHF
|
125
|
CHF
|
175
|
CHF
|
300
|
CHF
|
1'000
|
|
CHF
|
40
|
CHF
|
40
|
CHF
|
150
|
CHF
|
225
|
CHF
|
400
|
CHF
|
2'000
|
|
|
CHF
|
35
|
CHF
|
35
|
CHF
|
125
|
CHF
|
175
|
CHF
|
300
|
CHF
|
1'000
|
|
CHF
|
40
|
CHF
|
40
|
CHF
|
150
|
CHF
|
225
|
CHF
|
400
|
CHF
|
2'000
|
1 Any taxes and duties are invoiced in addition
2 Availability: ask your adviser for information
3 Additional charges may apply for some investment funds with special fee structuress
|
-
No fee for BCGE shares, Synchrony fund units and Tracker Certificates managed by BCGE.
-
Reduced administration fee
-
total exemption from custody fees on BCGE equities, Synchrony investment funds and Tracker Certificates managed by BCGE
-
for all other securities: custody fees of 0.10% per year (min. CHF 40/year) + VAT
In-depth and detailed financial information
Using 1816, you have direct access to yourmoney.ch
, the cantonal banks' financial information platform. There you will find a great deal of information about the securities you are interested in.
Disclaimer
BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:16:01 UTC