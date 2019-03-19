Banque Cantonale Vaudoise : 19 March 2019 - BCV opens applications for seventh Silicon Valley Startup Camp

Young innovators in Vaud will once again be given the chance to kindle their entrepreneurial spirit at the Silicon Valley Startup Camp (SVSC), which will take place from 25 to 31 August 2019. The application deadline for this seventh edition of the Startup Camp is 15 April.

The idea behind the Silicon Valley Startup Camp is to give local high-potential students interested in setting up their own business the chance to gain first-hand exposure to the entrepreneurial mindset that is so pervasive in Silicon Valley. As in the past, Startup Camp attendees will have a packed schedule with customized workshops, visits to universities, hands-on innovation workshops, meetings with venture capitalists, and insider tours of iconic Silicon Valley companies.

The Startup Camp is being organized in collaboration with Swissnex San Francisco, a Swiss organization created to strengthen ties between Switzerland and North America in the areas of science, education, art and innovation. The project is currently being promoted on Facebook and at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), the University of Lausanne (UNIL), the School of Business and Engineering-Vaud (HEIG-VD), the Lausanne University of Art and Design (ECAL) and the Lausanne Hotel School (EHL). Students are invited to apply by 15 April via the Silicon Valley Startup Camp Facebook page (#svsc19); in English, one page maximum.

Up to ten budding entrepreneurs will be selected by a jury made up of representatives from each project partner. The 2019 edition of the Camp will take place from 25 to 31 August.

The Silicon Valley Startup Camp is being financed and run by BCV, which initiated the project, in collaboration with universities located in Vaud, the Vaud Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CVCI), the Foundation for Technological Innovation, Swissnex, and the Journal des arts et métiers.

Lausanne, 19 March 2019

