Banque Cantonale Vaudoise : 22 August 2019 - Eftychia Fischer proposed for BCV's Board of Directors

At the next Shareholders' Meeting on 30 April 2020, BCV's Board of Directors will recommend that Eftychia Fischer, currently a member of the boards of Vaudoise Assurances and Union Bancaire Privée (UBP), be elected to succeed outgoing Board member Reto Donatsch.

Lausanne, Switzerland, 22 August 2019 - The Board of Directors will recommend that Eftychia Fischer be elected to the Board at the next Shareholders' Meeting on 30 April 2020, in accordance with Article 12a (1(c)) of the cantonal act governing BCV (LBCV). Ms. Fischer would be one of the three members of BCV's Board elected by shareholders and would succeed Reto Donatsch, whose term is coming to an end. As announced upon his reappointment at the Shareholders' Meeting on 2 May 2019, Mr. Donatsch will have to step down at the 2020 Shareholders' Meeting, as he will have reached the age limit of 70 stipulated in the LBCV and the Bank's Articles of Incorporation.

Extensive experience in banking and finance

In the course of her career, Eftychia Fischer has acquired extensive experience in banking and finance. After graduating with a BSc in Physics from Imperial College London, Ms. Fischer began her career in 1986 as an interest-rate derivatives trader at Société Générale Strauss Turnbull in London. She then held managerial positions at firms in Paris and Zurich, including J.P. Morgan & Co., Julius Baer, and EFG International, and joined UBP in 2010 as the Head of the Treasury & Trading Division. She took on an additional role as the head of asset management from 2012 to 2015 before being appointed to UBP's Board of Directors. A Greek and Swiss national, Ms. Fischer completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and is a certified Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

