Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Banque Cantonale Vaudoise    BCVN   CH0015251710

BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE

(BCVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise : 22 August 2019 - Eftychia Fischer proposed for BCV's Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:33am EDT

At the next Shareholders' Meeting on 30 April 2020, BCV's Board of Directors will recommend that Eftychia Fischer, currently a member of the boards of Vaudoise Assurances and Union Bancaire Privée (UBP), be elected to succeed outgoing Board member Reto Donatsch.

Lausanne, Switzerland, 22 August 2019 - The Board of Directors will recommend that Eftychia Fischer be elected to the Board at the next Shareholders' Meeting on 30 April 2020, in accordance with Article 12a (1(c)) of the cantonal act governing BCV (LBCV). Ms. Fischer would be one of the three members of BCV's Board elected by shareholders and would succeed Reto Donatsch, whose term is coming to an end. As announced upon his reappointment at the Shareholders' Meeting on 2 May 2019, Mr. Donatsch will have to step down at the 2020 Shareholders' Meeting, as he will have reached the age limit of 70 stipulated in the LBCV and the Bank's Articles of Incorporation.

Extensive experience in banking and finance

In the course of her career, Eftychia Fischer has acquired extensive experience in banking and finance. After graduating with a BSc in Physics from Imperial College London, Ms. Fischer began her career in 1986 as an interest-rate derivatives trader at Société Générale Strauss Turnbull in London. She then held managerial positions at firms in Paris and Zurich, including J.P. Morgan & Co., Julius Baer, and EFG International, and joined UBP in 2010 as the Head of the Treasury & Trading Division. She took on an additional role as the head of asset management from 2012 to 2015 before being appointed to UBP's Board of Directors. A Greek and Swiss national, Ms. Fischer completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and is a certified Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Contacts:

Jean-Pascal Baechler, Press Officer
Phone: +41 21 212 22 51
Email: jean-pascal.baechler@bcv.ch

Gregory Duong, Investor Relations

Phone: +41 21 212 20 71
Email: gregory.duong@bcv.ch

Note to editors:

This press release is being issued outside the trading hours of the SIX Swiss Exchange in order to comply with the principles of ad hoc disclosure pursuant to the SIX listing rules.

The above text is a translation of the original French document; only the French

text is authoritative.

Disclaimer

BCV - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE
01:33aBANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : 22 August 2019 - Eftychia Fischer proposed for BCV's..
PU
05/06BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : 06 May 2019 - Swisscanto and BCV form an alliance in..
PU
05/06BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/19BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : 19 March 2019 - BCV opens applications for seventh S..
PU
2018BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : half-yearly earnings release
2018BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : 15 August 2018 - BCV Solidarity helps build a 150-to..
PU
2018BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : 07 June 2018 - Ten university students selected for ..
PU
2018BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : 23 May 2018 - GDP growth forecast for French-speakin..
PU
2018BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 974 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 350 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 17,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,30x
Capitalization 6 262 M
Chart BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE
Duration : Period :
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 728,33  CHF
Last Close Price 730,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 4,11%
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Kiener Chief Executive Officer
Jacques de Watteville Chairman
Thomas W. Paulsen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Compliance
Frédéric Le Hellard Head-Information Technology Systems Management
Serge Messin Head-Information Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE-2.56%6 320
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.23%343 071
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%261 632
BANK OF AMERICA8.44%248 718
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.34%196 865
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%185 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group