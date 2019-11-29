Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Banque national de Belgique    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque national de Belgique : Annual list of the systematically important institutions in Belgium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 04:58am EST

In its capacity as Macroprudential Authority, the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) Board has undertaken its annual review of the designations of domestic systemically important banks The NBB has also reviewed the capital surcharges applied to the Belgian systemically important institutions (O-SIIs).

Given that systemically important banks are defined as institutions whose failure would have a significant impact on the financial system or the real economy, additional capital requirements for such institutions have two principal motivations: (1) to reduce the probability of default of the institution, given the high economic and social costs of such a default; (2) to impose surcharges on the institution that reflect the negative externalities that its failure would generate.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) identification methodology for systemically important banks involves calculation of a score for each bank based on quantitative indicators of size, complexity, interconnectedness and substitutability (the ability of other institutions to rapidly replace critical services). The application of the methodology has resulted in the renewed O-SII designation of eight Belgian banks that were designated as O-SIIs in 2018: BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC Group, Belfius Bank, ING Belgium, Euroclear, The Bank of New York Mellon, Argenta and Axa Bank Belgium [1].

For each of these O-SIIs, the NBB Board has decided to maintain the capital surcharges announced in 2015. The levels of the surcharges are as follows: 1.5% for BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC Group, Belfius Bank and ING Belgium; 0.75% for Euroclear, The Bank of New York Mellon, Argenta and Axa Bank Belgium [2].

[1] Being subject to the specific requirements of an EU restructuring plan, Dexia has not been included in the list of institutions covered by this surcharge.

[2] Without prejudice to caps implied by Article 14§5 of Annex IV of the Belgian Banking Law.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQU
04:58aBANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE : Annual list of the systematically important instit..
PU
11/26LOW WAGE GROWTH IN THE EURO AREA : main conclusions from the ESCB Wage Expert Gr..
PU
11/25BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Business confidence indicator (201..
PU
11/21BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Consumer confidence indicator (201..
PU
10/30BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE : Press release - NAI - Flash estimate and quarterly..
PU
10/25BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE : The National Bank urges the financial sector to ex..
PU
10/24BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Business confidence indicator (201..
PU
10/21BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Consumer confidence indicator (201..
PU
10/18BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE : Press release - NAI - Detailed annual accounts PDF
PU
09/30BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE : How risky is the high public debt in a context of ..
PU
More news
Chart BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE
Duration : Period :
Banque national de Belgique Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
V. Simonart Head-Information Technology
Jean Hilgers Treasurer & Director
Pierre Wunsch Governor
Vincent Magnée Director
Tom Dechaene Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE2.07%1 083
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.28%414 142
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.63%300 616
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.05%287 480
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.93%229 823
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group