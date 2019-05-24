Banque national de Belgique : Press release - Business confidence indicator (2019-05) PDF

2019-05-24

Monthly business survey - May 2019

Business confidence weakens slightly in May

This latest loss of confidence follows the sharp drop in the business barometer last month

Business confidence has weakened considerably in trade and, to a lesser extent, in business- related services and the manufacturing industry

In the building industry, by contrast, the previous month's big loss of confidence was almost completely wiped out

The greatest loss of business confidence was in the trade sector, where all components of the indicator have all fallen back; in particular, expectations regarding orders placed with suppliers have turned gloomier.

The decline in the indicator in business-related services stems from a sharp downward adjustment of activity and a slight downward revision of general market demand.

The slight dip in confidence in the manufacturing industry, that follows a sharp fall in the business barometer during the previous month, is attributable to a less favourable outlook for demand and employment.

The increase in business confidence in the building industry, which almost completely wiped out the previous month's loss of confidence, is mainly the result of a rise in orders taken.

The smoothed overall synthetic curve, which mirrors the underlying economic trend, is continuing to fall.

Business survey indicators

Smoothed Gross synthetic curve synthetic curve1 April May Variation in Variation in 2019 2019 points points Manufacturing industry -6.1 -6.6 -0.5 -0.3 Business-related services 5.7 3.4 -2.3 -0.6 Building industry 0.5 4.0 3.5 -0.1 Trade -3.6 -8.1 -4.5 0.1 Overall synthetic curve -3.2 -3.6 -0.4 -0.5

1 The smoothed curve has a two-month delay for the overall synthetic curve and a four-month delay for the branches of activity. Source: NBB.