Banque national de Belgique : Press release - NAI - Flash estimate and quarterly accounts (2019-III) PDF

Banque national de Belgique    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
Banque national de Belgique : Press release - NAI - Flash estimate and quarterly accounts (2019-III)

10/30/2019 | 10:57am EDT

National Accounts Institute

2019-10-30

PRESS RELEASE

Publication

NBB.Stat

General information

Economic activity picked up by 0.4 % in the third quarter of 2019

  • GDP rose by 0.3 % in the second quarter of 2019
  • Domestic employment grew at the same pace
  • The household saving ratio was up and government financing balance fell slightly

In this publication, the National Accounts Institute (NAI) is releasing the results of the flash estimate for economic growth in the third quarter of 2019.

At the same time, the NAI is publishing the quarterly series which have been updated on the basis of the national accounts just released on 18 October following the methodological revision, as well as a fuller version of the accounts for the second quarter of 2019.

Economic growth

In the second quarter of 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) rose by

0.3 % in volume terms compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, that works out at a GDP growth rate of 1.3 %.

Value added was up in the services sector (+0.5 %) and in construction (+0.3 %). But it fell by 0.4 % in industry.

Regarding the expenditure side, households and government alike raised their consumption expenditure by respectively 0.4 % and 0.7 %. Households also stepped up their investment in fixed assets (+1.9 %) and business investment was up as well (+1.9 %). Public investment, on the other hand, fell back by 2.0 %.

Exports of goods and services rose by 0.4 %; import growth was even stronger (+0.7 %), so net exports made a negative contribution to growth (-0.3 of a percentage point).

According to the flash estimate of (GDP), economic activity picked up in the third quarter of 2019. Seasonally and calendar adjusted GDP rose by 0.4 % in volume terms in comparison to the previous quarter and points to a growth of 1.6 % on an annual basis.

Employment

Domestic employment expanded by 13 200 persons (+0.3 %) in the second quarter of 2019 compared with the previous quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in employment in services, in particular in the trade, transport and catering, business services and health and care branches of activity.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

VAT BE 0203.201.340

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

RLP Brussels

2

Non-financial accounts of institutional sectors

The sectoral accounts are drawn up at current prices.

During the second quarter of 2019, household disposable income was up by 1.4 % and grew at a faster rate than final consumption (+0.7 %). Consequently, the gross saving ratio rose even further, by 0.6 of a percentage point, to 13.4 %. The household investment ratio remained almost unchanged at 9.7 %.

The profit margin of non-financial corporations remained nearly stable (41.4 %). Wage growth (+1.0 %) in particular stayed close to that of value added (+0.9 %). Conversely, the investment ratio of non-financial corporations was up from 27.1 % to 27.4 % on the back of a 2.0 % growth rate in investment.

In the course of the second quarter of 2019, the general government balance worked out at -1.9 % of GDP, compared with -2.2 % of GDP in the previous quarter. Revenue totalled 50.3 % of GDP, compared with 50.1 % of GDP in the quarter before, while public expenditure stabilised at 52.2 % of GDP.

GDP, QUARTERLY GROWTH IN VOLUME

(data adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects)

GDP AND THE ECONOMIC CYCLE

6

15

Percentage change compared to

4

2

10

5

0

corresponding quarter of

previous

the previous year

quarter

2017

I

2.2

0.8

II

1.9

0.3

III

1.7

0.1

IV

2.0

0.8

2018

I

1.5

0.2

II

1.4

0.3

III

1.5

0.2

IV

1.5

0.8

2019

I

1.3

0.0

II

1.3

0.3

III

1.6

0.4

-5

0

-10

-2

-15

-20

-4

-25

-30

-6

-35

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Quarterly accounts, percentage year-on-year change in GDP in volume, calendar adjusted data

(left-hand scale)

"Flash" estimate, idem (left-hand scale)

NBB's synthetic business survey curve, smoothed data (right-hand scale)

NBB's synthetic business survey curve, seasonally adjusted gross data (right-hand scale)

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

VAT BE 0203.201.340

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

RLP Brussels

3

MAIN COMPONENTS

(percentage change in volume compared to the preceding period, data adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects)

2017

2018

2019

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

1. Value added

Industry

0.0

1.0

-1.6

-1.1

-0.2

0.7

0.4

-0.4

Construction

-1.4

1.5

1.8

0.7

1.2

1.6

1.0

0.3

Services

0.2

0.9

0.5

0.6

0.3

0.9

0.0

0.5

P.m. GDP

0.1

0.8

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.8

0.0

0.3

2. Expenditure

Private consumption expenditure (1)

0.1

0.0

0.9

0.4

0.0

0.2

0.3

0.4

Final consumption expenditure of general

0.7

government

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.8

-0.4

0.6

0.7

Total gross fixed capital formation

-0.3

2.2

0.6

0.8

0.3

3.2

-0.3

1.5

Business

-0.8

3.2

-0.2

0.8

0.2

3.8

-1.0

1.9

Housing

0.1

-1.5

1.3

0.3

0.3

2.8

2.5

1.9

Public administration

2.1

2.5

4.7

2.0

0.9

0.1

-1.2

-2.0

Domestic demand (excluding changes in inventories)

0.1

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.0

1.0

0.2

0.8

Change in inventories (2)

-0.4

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.4

-0.2

-0.5

-0.1

Exports of goods and services

-0.3

3.0

-0.6

-1.3

0.8

1.6

-0.5

0.4

Imports of goods and services

-0.8

2.9

0.0

-0.6

1.0

1.6

-0.8

0.7

Net exports of goods and services (2)

0.4

0.1

-0.4

-0.6

-0.2

0.0

0.3

-0.3

3. Labour market

Total number of workers

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.5

0.3

0.4

0.3

  1. Including non-profit institutions serving households.
  2. Contribution to the change in GDP.

KEY INDICATORS FROM SECTOR ACCOUNTS

(data in value adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects)

Households (1)

Non-financial corporations

Government

Saving rate (in %)

Investment rate (in %)

Profit share (in %)

Investment rate (in %)

Budget balance (in %)

2017

I

11.8

9.3

42.7

26.1

-0.7

II

12.0

9.2

42.0

26.4

-0.7

III

12.1

9.2

41.7

26.2

-1.0

IV

12.3

9.1

41.7

26.8

-0.4

2018

I

11.2

9.3

41.8

26.6

-0.2

II

11.7

9.3

41.3

26.8

0.0

III

11.6

9.3

41.5

26.7

-0.8

IV

12.6

9.5

42.1

27.4

-1.9

2019

I

12.8

9.6

41.5

27.1

-2.2

II

13.4

9.7

41.4

27.4

-1.9

(1) Including non-profit institutions (NPIs) serving households.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

VAT BE 0203.201.340

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

RLP Brussels

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 14:56:03 UTC
