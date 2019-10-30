Banque national de Belgique : Press release - NAI - Flash estimate and quarterly accounts (2019-III) PDF

National Accounts Institute

Economic activity picked up by 0.4 % in the third quarter of 2019

GDP rose by 0.3 % in the second quarter of 2019

Domestic employment grew at the same pace

The household saving ratio was up and government financing balance fell slightly

In this publication, the National Accounts Institute (NAI) is releasing the results of the flash estimate for economic growth in the third quarter of 2019.

At the same time, the NAI is publishing the quarterly series which have been updated on the basis of the national accounts just released on 18 October following the methodological revision, as well as a fuller version of the accounts for the second quarter of 2019.

Economic growth

In the second quarter of 2019, seasonally and calendar adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) rose by

0.3 % in volume terms compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, that works out at a GDP growth rate of 1.3 %.

Value added was up in the services sector (+0.5 %) and in construction (+0.3 %). But it fell by 0.4 % in industry.

Regarding the expenditure side, households and government alike raised their consumption expenditure by respectively 0.4 % and 0.7 %. Households also stepped up their investment in fixed assets (+1.9 %) and business investment was up as well (+1.9 %). Public investment, on the other hand, fell back by 2.0 %.

Exports of goods and services rose by 0.4 %; import growth was even stronger (+0.7 %), so net exports made a negative contribution to growth (-0.3 of a percentage point).

According to the flash estimate of (GDP), economic activity picked up in the third quarter of 2019. Seasonally and calendar adjusted GDP rose by 0.4 % in volume terms in comparison to the previous quarter and points to a growth of 1.6 % on an annual basis.

Employment

Domestic employment expanded by 13 200 persons (+0.3 %) in the second quarter of 2019 compared with the previous quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in employment in services, in particular in the trade, transport and catering, business services and health and care branches of activity.