Banque Nationale de Belgique

BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
News 
Official Publications

Banque Nationale de Belgique : Press release - Consumer confidence indicator (2019-02) PDF

02/20/2019 | 09:34am EST

2019-02-20

Links:

NBB.Stat

General information

Monthly consumer survey - February 2019

Consumer confidence continues to weaken slightly in February

  • The consumer confidence indicator has dropped back marginally again in February, falling for the fourth month in a row

  • The erosion of confidence is attributable to lower savings expectations

This month, consumers have revised sharply downwards their savings intentions for the coming twelve months. However, they are expecting their financial situation to remain stable.

Very little change has been observed when it comes to the macroeconomic outlook: consumers were barely more optimistic about the general economic situation in Belgium and even a little gloomier about unemployment trends.

Consumer confidence indicators

Expectations for the next twelve monthsEconomic situation Unemployment in Financial situationin BelgiumBelgium 1

of householdsSavings of householdsConsumer confidence indicator

2018 February

8

-1

-2

-4 1

March April May June July August September October November December

10

-5

1

-2 3

5

-3

1

1 2

2

2

1

0 0

-5

4

-4

-1 -3

-1

0

-1

1 0

-6

5

-2

2 -3

-1

0

-2

2 0

-2

-2

0

5 1

-4

-1

-2

1 -1

-12

1

-2

-3 -5

2019 January February

-13

5

-3

-3 -6

-12

6

-3

-8 -7

1

Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement.

Source: National Bank of Belgium.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

Company's number: 0203.201.340

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

RLP Brussels

FEBRUARY 2019

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE INDICATOR

15

-15

-25

-35

-5

5

long-term average since 1990

2011

2012

2013

2014

Expectations for the next twelve months

General economic situation in Belgium

2015

2016

2017

2018

Unemployment in Belgium¹

2019

Financial situation of households

Savings of households

¹ Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:33:07 UTC
