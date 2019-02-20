Banque Nationale de Belgique : Press release - Consumer confidence indicator (2019-02) PDF

2019-02-20
NBB.Stat
General information
Monthly consumer survey - February 2019
Consumer confidence continues to weaken slightly in February
• The consumer confidence indicator has dropped back marginally again in February, falling for the fourth month in a row
• The erosion of confidence is attributable to lower savings expectations
This month, consumers have revised sharply downwards their savings intentions for the coming twelve months. However, they are expecting their financial situation to remain stable.
Very little change has been observed when it comes to the macroeconomic outlook: consumers were barely more optimistic about the general economic situation in Belgium and even a little gloomier about unemployment trends.
Consumer confidence indicators
Expectations for the next twelve monthsEconomic situation Unemployment in Financial situationin BelgiumBelgium 1
of householdsSavings of householdsConsumer confidence indicator
2018 February
8
-1
-2
-4 1
March April May June July August September October November December
10
-5
1
-2 3
5
-3
1
1 2
2
2
1
0 0
-5
4
-4
-1 -3
-1
0
-1
1 0
-6
5
-2
2 -3
-1
0
-2
2 0
-2
-2
0
5 1
-4
-1
-2
1 -1
-12
1
-2
-3 -5
2019 January February
-13
5
-3
-3 -6
-12
6
-3
-8 -7
1
Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement.
|
Source: National Bank of Belgium.
|
Communication
|
boulevard de Berlaimont 14
|
phone + 32 2 221 46 28
|
Company's number: 0203.201.340
|
National Bank of Belgium Ltd.
|
BE-1000 BRUSSELS
|
www.nbb.be
|
RLP Brussels
FEBRUARY 2019
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE INDICATOR
15
-15
-25
-35
-5
5
|
long-term average since 1990
|
2011
2012
2013
2014
Expectations for the next twelve months
General economic situation in Belgium
2015
2016
2017
2018
Unemployment in Belgium¹
2019
Financial situation of households
Savings of households
¹ Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement.
Disclaimer
National Bank of Belgium published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:33:07 UTC