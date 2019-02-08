Banque Nationale de Belgique : Press release - NAI - Regional accounts PDF

Log in
Banque Nationale de Belgique : Press release - NAI - Regional accounts

02/08/2019 | 09:10am EST

National Accounts Institute

2019-02-08

PRESS RELEASE

Links:

Publication

NBB.Stat

General information

2017: Accelerated growth in economic activity and total employment in all three Regions

  • In 2017, the economic growth amounted to 2.0% in Flanders, 1.6% in Wallonia and 0.9% in Brussels. These figures were higher than in 2016 for all three Regions.

  • Total employment saw a further rise in 2017 in all Regions, with an extra 44,000 persons at work in Flanders, 17,200 in Wallonia and 3,300 in Brussels.

This press release sets out first regional results for economic growth1, employment and compensation of employees in 2017. A revised edition of the regional accounts for the previous years is published at the same time. The figures are consistent with the national accounts published in October 2018.

Economic growth in 2017 highest in Flanders, followed by Wallonia, with Brussels some way behind

In 2017, economic growth in all three Regions was higher than in 2016, reaching 2.0% in Flanders (+0.3 percentage points), 1.6% in Wallonia (+0.5 percentage points) and 0.9% in Brussels (+0.9 percentage points). The figure for Belgium amounted to 1.7% (+0.5 percentage points).

INDUSTRIES WITH THE GREATEST IMPACT ON GROWTH OF GROSS VALUE ADDED IN VOLUME PER REGION IN 2017 (Contribution to growth in percentage points)

A38-industry Industry (C)

0.06

0.28

-0.41

Production and distribution of electricity, gas, steam and cooled air (DD)

-0.28

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (GG)

0.12

Telecommunications (JB)

0.03

Computer programming, consultancy and related activities; information

service activities (JC)

0.11

Legal and accounting services, head offices, management consultancy

activities, architecture and engineering activities, technical testing and

analysis (MA)

0.32

Administrative and support service activities (NN)

0.33

Education (PP)

0.26

Total (%)

1.6

Of which: Public sector

0.29

Private sector

1.33

Note: total growth at current prices (%)

2.6

Source: NAI

Manufacture of pharmaceutical raw materials and products (CF) Manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, excluding machinery and equipment (CH)

Of which: Manufacture of chemical products (CE)

Brussels

Flanders

0.02 -0.01 0.05 -0.03 -0.32 -0.32 0.38

-0.11

0.54 0.27 0.17

0.46 0.16 0.45

-0.45 -0.23

0.08 0.06

0.22 0.55 0.34 0.12

0.9 0.23 0.66

2.0 0.11 1.92

2.3

3.5

Brussels Flanders Wallonia 0.33

On the basis of gross value added at basic prices, in volume.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

VAT BE 0203.201.340

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

RLP Brussels

In all three Regions, economic growth in 2017 was driven mainly by various business services (MA) and administrative and support services, while the production and distribution of electricity and gas had a negative impact on economic growth.

In Brussels, trade also exerted a negative impact. Conversely, telecommunications delivered a significantly positive contribution to growth.

In Flanders and Wallonia, industry as a whole - in particular the pharmaceutical industry - made a substantial contribution to economic growth in spite of the decrease from metal- and metalworking industry. In Flanders, computer and information service activities also realized a positive contribution. This was also the case for education in Wallonia.

Growth in total employment in 2017 also highest in Flanders, followed closed by Wallonia, with Brussels some way behind

In 2017, the number of employed persons rose by 44,000 in Flanders (+1.6%), by 17,200 in Wallonia (+1.4 %) and by 3,300 in Brussels (+0.5 %), i.e. a greater increase than in 2016 in all three Regions. In that year, Flanders saw a 39,600 increase in the number of persons at work, Wallonia 16,800 and Brussels 3,100. In 2017, there was a rise both in the number of employees and self-employed persons in all the Regions. However, the figures for Brussels showed a slight slowdown in growth for employees and an accelerated growth in the number of self-employed persons. In Flanders and Wallonia the reverse was true: a larger rise in the number of employees than in 2016 and a smaller increase in the number of self-employed persons.

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY2 AND EMPLOYMENT PER REGION (% CHANGE COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR)

Economic activity

Employment

The table on the following page shows the key variables from the regional accounts broken down by workplace for the last four years.

Technical note

Version of the NSSO database of establishments

For the estimate for the latest year, i.e. 2017, data from the social security office for the second half of 2017 was used. For those industries where to a great extent information from the DIBISS (Department for Special Social Security Systems) is used, the 2016 structure was retained in full.

The difference between the national figures and the sum of the three Regions is due to the extra-regional territory.

Based on gross value added at basic prices in volume.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

VAT BE 0203.201.340

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

RLP Brussels

KEY VARIABLES FROM THE REGIONAL ACCOUNTS BROKEN DOWN BY WORKPLACE

In absolute numbers (€ million or number of persons or 1000 hours)

Share of each region in the total for the country (%)

Percentage change compared to the previous year

2016

2016

2014

2015

2016

2017

Gross value added at basis prices, at current prices

Brus s els

68.261,9

18,0

0,0

3,4

2,3

1,6

Flanders

223.342,4

58,9

2,7

2,9

3,5

3,8

Wallonia

87.508,5

23,1

2,0

2,1

2,6

3,4

Belgium

379.274,5

100,0

2,0

2,8

3,0

3,3

Gross value added at basic prices, in volume - reference year 2016 - Economic growth

Brus s els

68.261,9

18,0

-1,5

1,7

0,0

0,9

Flanders

223.342,4

58,9

2,2

2,1

1,7

2,0

Wallonia

87.508,5

23,1

1,3

1,5

1,1

1,6

Belgium

379.274,5

100,0

1,3

1,9

1,2

1,7

Number of employees

Brus s els

614.601

15,8

0,3

-0,6

0,3

0,2

Flanders

2.246.478

57,9

0,7

1,1

1,4

1,6

Wallonia

1.018.631

26,2

-0,3

1,0

1,4

1,5

Belgium

3.881.682

100,0

0,4

0,8

1,2

1,3

Number of self-employed

Brus s els

79.334

10,2

2,5

2,9

1,9

2,3

Flanders

473.511

60,9

0,7

1,3

1,8

1,7

Wallonia

225.039

28,9

0,4

0,9

1,3

1,0

Belgium

777.884

100,0

0,8

1,4

1,7

1,6

Total employment

Brus s els

693.935

14,9

0,5

-0,2

0,5

0,5

Flanders

2.719.989

58,4

0,7

1,2

1,5

1,6

Wallonia

1.243.670

26,7

-0,2

1,0

1,4

1,4

Belgium

4.659.566

100,0

0,4

0,9

1,3

1,4

Number of hours worked by employees

Brus s els

897.614

16,2

0,0

-0,9

0,3

n.b.

Flanders

3.213.857

58,1

0,6

1,0

1,6

n.b.

Wallonia

1.417.144

25,6

-0,7

0,7

1,6

n.b.

Belgium

5.531.808

100,0

0,2

0,6

1,4

n.b.

Number of hours worked by self-employed persons

Brus s els

153.092

9,1

1,5

2,0

0,8

n.b.

Flanders

1.025.357

61,2

0,6

-1,1

0,5

n.b.

Wallonia

496.915

29,7

0,2

0,6

1,7

n.b.

Belgium

1.675.364

100,0

0,5

-0,3

0,9

n.b.

Total number of hours worked

Brus s els

1.050.706

14,6

0,2

-0,5

0,4

n.b.

Flanders

4.239.215

58,8

0,6

0,5

1,4

n.b.

Wallonia

1.914.058

26,6

-0,4

0,7

1,6

n.b.

Belgium

7.207.172

100,0

0,3

0,4

1,3

n.b.

Compensation of employees

Brus s els

39.628,4

18,9

1,0

-0,6

1,0

1,6

Flanders

119.540,9

56,9

1,8

1,4

1,9

3,6

Wallonia

50.779,4

24,2

0,5

0,7

1,8

4,1

Belgium

210.093,6

100,0

1,3

0,8

1,7

3,3

Gross fixed capital formation

Brus s els

13.351,5

13,5

5,5

7,0

-0,9

n.b.

Flanders

62.701,3

63,3

5,2

-1,1

11,0

n.b.

Wallonia

23.013,7

23,2

8,3

11,6

-7,9

n.b.

Belgium

99.132,4

100,0

6,0

3,1

4,4

n.b.

Source: NAI

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

VAT BE 0203.201.340

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

RLP Brussels

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 14:09:03 UTC
