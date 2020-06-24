Banque nationale de Belgique : Press release - Business confidence indicator (2020-06)PDF

2020-06-24
Monthly business survey - June 2020
Sharp improvement in business confidence in June
-
· The business barometer has picked up sharply in June. The trend of the last two months has thus enabled to regain almost 40 % of the losses accumulated in March and April.
-
· The business climate has firmed up the most strongly in business-related services, which had been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. The recovery in the trade sector, although certainly very evident, seems to be more gradual, both in terms of timing and strength. Morale among company managers has also recovered distinctly in the building industry. It is in the manufacturing industry that the rise in confidence has been the weakest this month.
-
· Overall, the improvement that had already been observed in May for three-month-ahead forecasts is gaining strength and this is being reflected this month in appraisals of the current situation.
In business-related services, all components of the indicator have been revised upwards, and especially the outlook for firms' own business activity and general market demand.
In the trade sector too, it is the expected development of demand that has firmed up the most, more so than forecasts for orders placed with suppliers.
As for the rise in the building industry's indicator, this is largely due to the recent very positive developments: compared with last month, equipment has been used much more widely and order books have been filling up.
Just as in the business services sector, company managers in the manufacturing industry are expecting a big increase in demand over the next three months. Employment projections have also brightened up considerably. Albeit to a lesser extent, order books have been assessed more positively. However, the current level of stocks is still regarded as being too high.
Influenced by the results of the previous months, the overall smoothed synthetic curve, which reflects the underlying cyclical trend, continues to fall sharply.
Business survey indicators
|
Smoothed synthetic
|
Gross synthetic curve
|
curve1
|
May
|
June
|
Variation in
|
Variation in
|
2020
|
2020
|
points
|
Points
|
Manufacturing industry
|
-36.0
|
-30.6
|
5.4
|
-3.5
|
Business-related services
|
-35.1
|
-5.1
|
30.0
|
-7.3
|
Building industry
|
-24.3
|
-7.3
|
17.0
|
-1.2
|
Trade
|
-41.8
|
-22.7
|
19.1
|
-2.5
|
Overall synthetic curve
|
-34.4
|
-22.9
|
11.5
|
-13.8
1 The smoothed curve has a two-month delay for the overall synthetic curve and a four-month delay for the branches of activity. This implies that the overall smoothed synthetic indicator reflects recent developments - and thus April's plunge - more closely than the smoothed indicators per branch.
Source: NBB.
|
2
JUNE 2020
OVERALL SYNTHETIC CURVE
BUSINESS-RELATED SERVICESBUILDING INDUSTRY
TRADE
Seasonally adjusted and smoothed series
Seasonally adjusted series
Source: NBB
|
SYNTHETIC CURVES AND THEIR COMPONENTS
TABLE 1
|
Seasonally adjusted balances of ''positive'' answers or ''higher than normal''(+) and ''negative'' answers or ''lower than normal''(-).
|
1980-2020 1
Min.
Max.
Avg.
|
Adjusted series
2020
March April MayJune
|
Smoothed series
2020
Jan. Feb. March April
|
Overall synthetic curve
Manufacturing industry curve
Assessment of total order books
Assessment of level of stocks ² Employment expectations
Demand expectations
Business-related services curve
Assessment of activity
Activity expectations
Market demand expectations
Building industry curve
Trend in orders
Trend in equipment
Assessment of order books Demand expectations
Trade curve
Employment expectations Demand expectations Intentions of placing orders
|
-
- 57.7
-
- 12.9
-
- 41.4
-
- 37.9
- 62.1
+ 34.0
+ 9.8
- 39.0
+ 24.3
- 7.0
-
- 52.0
-
- 38.4
-
- 74.0
-
- 39.0
- 41.8
+ 16.0
- 2.5
|
-
- 20.9
-
- 7.4
-
- 13.9
-
- 17.3
- 22.0
- 62.1
- 35.1
- 5.1
+ 1.7
- 23.2
- 24.3
- 7.3
- 11.7
- 41.6
- 41.8
- 22.7
|
.
.
.
.
+ 1.7
- 5.6
.
.
. . .
. . .
+ 2.1
+ 0.9
.
.
. .
. .
- 7.8
- 10.3
.
.
. . .
. . .
-
1 Minimum, maximum and average values of each indicator (adjusted series) since January 1980.
-
2 A positive, respectively negative balance, means that stocks, according to the assessment of entrepreneurs, are higher, respectively lower than normal for the season. When synthetic curves are calculated, the sign of this indicator is therefore reversed.
|
OTHER BUSINESS SURVEY INDICATORS
TABLE 2
|
Seasonally adjusted balances of ''positive'' answers or ''higher than normal''(+) and ''negative'' answers or ''lower than normal''(-).
|
1980-2020 1
Min.
Max.
Avg.
|
Adjusted series
2020
March April MayJune
|
Smoothed series
2020
Jan. Feb. March April
|
Manufacturing industry
Trend in production rate Trend in domestic orders Trend in export orders Assessment of export order books Trend in prices
Price expectations
Production capacity
(in percentage of the total production capacity)
Source: quarterly production capacity survey
Business-related services
Trend in activity
Trend in employment Employment expectations Trend in prices
Price expectations
Building industry
Trend in activity Trend in employment Employment expectations Trend in prices
Price expectations
Trade
Trend in sales Assessment of sales Assessment of level of stocks ² Trend in prices
Price expectations
|
-
- 53.0
-
- 48.7
-
- 56.3
-
- 61.0
-
- 21.0
-
- 24.0
70.1
84.6
79.0
-
- 73.0
-
- 49.4
-
- 35.0
-
- 15.8
-
- 13.0
-
- 66.6
-
- 38.0
-
- 50.0
-
- 27.1
-
- 20.6
-
- 50.1
-
- 50.0
-
- 12.9
-
- 20.0
-
- 11.0
|
-
+ 1.2
-
- 11.5
-
- 1.9
-
- 24.9
-
- 1.5
-
- 5.7
-73.0
--
-
+ 1.3
-
- 0.4
-
- 8.5
-
- 1.7
-
+ 5.4
-
- 2.9
-
- 0.3
-
+ 7.6
-
+ 0.0
-
- 0.6
-
+ 5.2
-
- 8.1
-
+ 23.7
-
+ 2.7
-
+ 3.8
|
-
- 4.5
-
- 10.8
-
- 1.6
-
- 23.3
-
- 3.3
-
- 1.2
-
- 2.2
. . . . . .
. . . . . .
-
+ 7.8
-
+ 0.2
-
+ 12.2
-
+ 0.0
-
+ 6.5
-
+ 5.5
. . . . .
. . . . .
-
+ 1.7
-
- 1.7
-
+ 8.7
-
+ 0.2
-
+ 5.7
-
+ 3.8
. . . . .
. . . . .
-
- 6.5
-
- 8.2
-
+ 13.0
-
+ 0.2
-
+ 7.2
. . . . .
. . . . .
-
1 Minimum, maximum and average values of each indicator (adjusted series) since January 1980.
-
2 A positive, respectively negative balance, means that stocks, according to the assessment of entrepreneurs, are higher, respectively lower than normal for the season.
|
