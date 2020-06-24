Log in
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
Banque nationale de Belgique : Press release - Business confidence indicator (2020-06)PDF

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

2020-06-24

NBB.Stat

General information

Monthly business survey - June 2020

Sharp improvement in business confidence in June

  • · The business barometer has picked up sharply in June. The trend of the last two months has thus enabled to regain almost 40 % of the losses accumulated in March and April.

  • · The business climate has firmed up the most strongly in business-related services, which had been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. The recovery in the trade sector, although certainly very evident, seems to be more gradual, both in terms of timing and strength. Morale among company managers has also recovered distinctly in the building industry. It is in the manufacturing industry that the rise in confidence has been the weakest this month.

  • · Overall, the improvement that had already been observed in May for three-month-ahead forecasts is gaining strength and this is being reflected this month in appraisals of the current situation.

In business-related services, all components of the indicator have been revised upwards, and especially the outlook for firms' own business activity and general market demand.

In the trade sector too, it is the expected development of demand that has firmed up the most, more so than forecasts for orders placed with suppliers.

As for the rise in the building industry's indicator, this is largely due to the recent very positive developments: compared with last month, equipment has been used much more widely and order books have been filling up.

Just as in the business services sector, company managers in the manufacturing industry are expecting a big increase in demand over the next three months. Employment projections have also brightened up considerably. Albeit to a lesser extent, order books have been assessed more positively. However, the current level of stocks is still regarded as being too high.

Influenced by the results of the previous months, the overall smoothed synthetic curve, which reflects the underlying cyclical trend, continues to fall sharply.

Business survey indicators

Smoothed synthetic

Gross synthetic curve

curve1

May

June

Variation in

Variation in

2020

2020

points

Points

Manufacturing industry

-36.0

-30.6

5.4

-3.5

Business-related services

-35.1

-5.1

30.0

-7.3

Building industry

-24.3

-7.3

17.0

-1.2

Trade

-41.8

-22.7

19.1

-2.5

Overall synthetic curve

-34.4

-22.9

11.5

-13.8

1 The smoothed curve has a two-month delay for the overall synthetic curve and a four-month delay for the branches of activity. This implies that the overall smoothed synthetic indicator reflects recent developments - and thus April's plunge - more closely than the smoothed indicators per branch.

Source: NBB.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

Company's number:

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

0203.201.340 - RLP Brussels

2

JUNE 2020

OVERALL SYNTHETIC CURVE

MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

BUSINESS-RELATED SERVICESBUILDING INDUSTRY

TRADE

Seasonally adjusted and smoothed series

Seasonally adjusted series

Source: NBB

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

Company's number:

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

0203.201.340 - RLP Brussels

SYNTHETIC CURVES AND THEIR COMPONENTS

TABLE 1

Seasonally adjusted balances of ''positive'' answers or ''higher than normal''(+) and ''negative'' answers or ''lower than normal''(-).

1980-2020 1

Min.

Max.

Avg.

Adjusted series

2020

March April MayJune

Smoothed series

2020

Jan. Feb. March April

Overall synthetic curve

Manufacturing industry curve

Assessment of total order books

Assessment of level of stocks ² Employment expectations

Demand expectations

Business-related services curve

Assessment of activity

Activity expectations

Market demand expectations

Building industry curve

Trend in orders

Trend in equipment

Assessment of order books Demand expectations

Trade curve

Employment expectations Demand expectations Intentions of placing orders

  • - 36.1

    • + 9.2

      • - 7.1

  • - 36.0

  • + 6.0

  • - 10.2

  • - 57.7

    • + 10.0

      • - 21.3

  • - 12.9

    • + 25.0

      • + 5.9

  • - 41.4

    • + 8.0

      • - 8.5

  • - 37.9

  • + 15.0

  • - 4.9

- 62.1

+ 34.0

+ 9.8

  • - 71.6

    • + 20.0

      • - 5.0

  • - 70.7

    • + 51.7

      • + 22.0

  • - 59.9

  • + 45.0

  • + 13.4

- 39.0

+ 24.3

- 7.0

  • - 52.0

    • + 40.0

      • - 4.3

  • - 38.4

    • + 24.0

      • + 1.6

  • - 74.0

    • + 30.0

      • - 22.3

  • - 39.0

  • + 21.0

  • - 2.9

- 41.8

+ 16.0

- 2.5

  • - 33.0

    • + 18.0

      • + 1.4

  • - 56.0

    • + 29.0

      • - 0.5

  • - 40.1

  • + 15.0

  • - 7.4

  • - 10.9

    • - 36.1

      • - 34.4

        • - 22.9

  • - 11.2

  • - 32.6

  • - 36.0

  • - 30.6

  • - 20.9

    • - 46.2

      • - 57.7

        • - 53.9

  • - 7.4

    • + 5.0

      • + 15.7

        • + 18.4

  • - 13.9

    • - 41.4

      • - 33.7

        • - 25.4

  • - 17.3

  • - 37.9

  • - 36.8

  • - 24.8

- 22.0

- 62.1

- 35.1

- 5.1

  • - 7.2

    • - 55.7

      • - 71.6

        • - 59.8

  • - 31.3

    • - 70.7

      • - 11.0

        • + 31.3

  • - 27.3

  • - 59.9

  • - 22.6

  • + 13.3

+ 1.7

- 23.2

- 24.3

- 7.3

  • + 3.3

    • - 30.1

      • - 29.2

        • - 6.5

  • + 3.6

    • - 35.8

      • - 38.4

        • - 3.2

  • - 0.3

    • - 3.6

      • - 8.0

        • - 5.0

  • - 2.2

  • - 23.2

  • - 21.6

  • - 14.6

- 11.7

- 41.6

- 41.8

- 22.7

  • - 7.8

    • - 33.0

      • - 33.0

        • - 19.2

  • - 18.0

    • - 56.0

      • - 52.2

        • - 22.5

  • - 9.2

  • - 35.7

  • - 40.1

  • - 26.5

  • - 2.9

    • - 4.8 - 14.7

      - 28.5

  • - 7.1

  • - 10.6

.

.

  • - 20.1

    • - 23.5

      .

      .

  • + 4.2

    • + 3.9

  • - 4.9

    • - 9.1

      . .

      . .

  • - 1.6

  • - 6.8

.

.

+ 1.7

- 5.6

.

.

  • - 6.4

    • - 12.7

  • + 11.0

    • + 4.2

  • + 1.6

  • - 6.1

. . .

. . .

+ 2.1

+ 0.9

.

.

  • + 0.5

    • - 0.4

  • + 1.8

    • + 1.2

      . .

      . .

  • - 0.9

    • - 1.5

  • + 6.0

  • + 2.1

. .

. .

- 7.8

- 10.3

.

.

  • - 5.3

    • - 7.5

  • - 9.0

    • - 12.1

  • - 11.5

  • - 13.7

. . .

. . .

  1 Minimum, maximum and average values of each indicator (adjusted series) since January 1980.

  2 A positive, respectively negative balance, means that stocks, according to the assessment of entrepreneurs, are higher, respectively lower than normal for the season. When synthetic curves are calculated, the sign of this indicator is therefore reversed.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone +32 2 221 46 28

Company's number:

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

0203.201.340 - RLP Brussels

OTHER BUSINESS SURVEY INDICATORS

TABLE 2

Seasonally adjusted balances of ''positive'' answers or ''higher than normal''(+) and ''negative'' answers or ''lower than normal''(-).

1980-2020 1

Min.

Max.

Avg.

Adjusted series

2020

March April MayJune

Smoothed series

2020

Jan. Feb. March April

Manufacturing industry

Trend in production rate Trend in domestic orders Trend in export orders Assessment of export order books Trend in prices

Price expectations

Production capacity

(in percentage of the total production capacity)

Source: quarterly production capacity survey

Business-related services

Trend in activity

Trend in employment Employment expectations Trend in prices

Price expectations

Building industry

Trend in activity Trend in employment Employment expectations Trend in prices

Price expectations

Trade

Trend in sales Assessment of sales Assessment of level of stocks ² Trend in prices

Price expectations

  • - 53.0

    • + 20.0

      • - 1.1

  • - 48.7

    • + 16.0

      • - 7.8

  • - 56.3

    • + 30.0

      • - 2.8

  • - 61.0

    • + 10.0

      • - 22.8

  • - 21.0

    • + 24.0

      • + 1.0

  • - 24.0

  • + 43.0

  • + 6.5

70.1

84.6

79.0

  • - 73.0

    • + 37.0

      • + 9.5

  • - 49.4

    • + 34.0

      • + 6.8

  • - 35.0

    • + 48.0

      • + 17.2

  • - 15.8

    • + 12.0

      • + 1.8

  • - 13.0

    • + 30.0

      • + 6.7

  • - 66.6

    • + 34.7

      • - 4.4

  • - 38.0

    • + 22.0

      • - 5.2

  • - 50.0

    • + 30.0

      • - 4.6

  • - 27.1

    • + 32.0

      • - 1.9

  • - 20.6

    • + 46.0

      • + 5.1

  • - 50.1

    • + 43.0

      • - 0.6

  • - 50.0

    • + 28.0

      • - 9.3

  • - 12.9

    • + 38.1

      • + 12.2

  • - 20.0

    • + 50.0

      • + 1.8

  • - 11.0

  • + 66.2

  • + 11.1

  • + 1.2

    • - 53.0

      • - 51.6

        • - 7.8

  • - 11.5

    • - 45.0

      • - 48.7

        • - 24.6

  • - 1.9

    • - 38.5

      • - 56.3

        • - 14.2

  • - 24.9

    • - 45.2

      • - 56.7

        • - 54.1

  • - 1.5

    • - 6.5

      • - 12.7

        • - 14.7

  • - 5.7

  • - 11.3

  • - 10.5

  • - 4.9

-73.0

--

  • + 1.3

    • - 73.0

      • - 44.8

        • - 21.5

  • - 0.4

    • - 30.2

      • - 36.0

        • - 35.8

  • - 8.5

    • - 31.0

      • - 11.9

        • + 7.3

  • - 1.7

    • - 1.4

      • - 6.2

        • - 7.1

  • + 5.4

    • - 0.9

      • + 1.9

        • + 3.0

  • - 2.9

    • - 66.6

      • - 58.8

        • + 2.7

  • - 0.3

    • - 12.5

      • - 27.0

        • - 2.0

  • + 7.6

    • - 9.4

      • - 0.5

        • + 0.4

  • + 0.0

    • - 7.4

      • - 3.7

        • - 7.0

  • - 0.6

    • - 0.9

      • - 1.1

        • - 1.8

  • + 5.2

    • - 38.5

      • - 50.1

        • - 6.6

  • - 8.1

    • - 50.0

      • - 45.4

        • - 26.1

  • + 23.7

    • + 38.1

      • + 38.1

        • + 20.0

  • + 2.7

    • + 7.9

      • - 1.4

        • - 17.7

  • + 3.8

  • - 10.8

  • - 10.9

  • + 4.1

  • - 4.5

    • - 5.1

  • - 10.8

    • - 12.8

  • - 1.6

    • - 4.3

  • - 23.3

    • - 26.5

  • - 3.3

    • - 3.4

  • - 1.2

    • - 2.2

      . . . . . .

      . . . . . .

  • + 7.8

    • + 2.9

  • + 0.2

    • - 4.5

  • + 12.2

    • + 5.7

  • + 0.0

    • - 1.0

  • + 6.5

    • + 5.5

      . . . . .

      . . . . .

  • + 1.7

    • + 0.4

  • - 1.7

    • - 1.4

  • + 8.7

    • + 7.5

  • + 0.2

    • - 0.4

  • + 5.7

    • + 3.8

      . . . . .

      . . . . .

  • - 6.5

    • - 6.0

  • - 8.2

    • - 10.1

  • + 13.0

    • + 16.1

  • + 0.2

    • + 1.8

  • + 7.2

  • + 6.0

. . . . .

. . . . .

  1 Minimum, maximum and average values of each indicator (adjusted series) since January 1980.

  2 A positive, respectively negative balance, means that stocks, according to the assessment of entrepreneurs, are higher, respectively lower than normal for the season.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone +32 2 221 46 28

Company's number:

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

0203.201.340 - RLP Brussels

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:38 UTC
