Banque nationale de Belgique : Press release - Consumer confidence indicator (2020-05)PDF

Two extra questions on the COVID-19 crisis

Since the month of April, the consumer survey has been enhanced by two questions geared specifically to the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis on households' financial situation. The first one covers the potential loss of income related to the crisis, while the second question deals with the scale of the savings buffer that consumers have to meet their subsistence needs.

These two extra questions have not been incorporated into the consumer confidence indicator.

Question 1"Has your household suffered any loss of income because of this crisis?"

Almost three-quarters of the people surveyed in May feel they will not lose any income or incur losses of no more than 10 %; 13 % mentioned a loss of income of between 10 and 30 % and 12 % reported a loss of more than à 30 %, results that closely reflect the April findings. It is clear that, among all the respondents, the self-employed have been hit the hardest by the loss of income: 45 % of self-employed people have incurred an income loss of more than 30 %; and for more than half of them, the loss is even higher than 50 %. Partially affected by the temporary lay-off measures, salaried workers are in a less precarious situation, 12 % of them have lost at least 30 % of their income. Those whose income have been preserved the most are pensioners and the other categories of inactive people who enjoy a "guaranteed" income.

Question 2"How long will your household's savings buffer cover your necessary subsistence expenditure (rent, shopping, etc.)?"

May 2020 p.m. April 2020 Less than 1 month 11 % 11 % From 1 to 3 months 20 % 20 % From 3 to 6 months 16 % 69 % More than 6 months 53 %

The choice of replies has been widened so as to isolate the proportion of households that have enough savings to cover their subsistence expenses for at least six months: just over one in every two households that responded to the survey fall into this category. At the opposite end of the scale, for roughly one in every ten households, available savings are not even enough to cover one month of basic expenses.

Cross-results of the loss of income and scale of savings buffers

Between the two surveys, the proportion of the two groups of households singled out as being the most vulnerable or least exposed has changed very little. Effectively, 54 % of the households surveyed in May (compared with 53 % in April) expect a loss of income of as much as 10 %, while having savings covering at least three months of expenditure. At the other end of the scale, 11 % of households surveyed this month (compared with 12 % in April) are extremely vulnerable, as they are expecting to lose at least 10 % of their income, while having a savings buffer of no more than three months' worth of subsistence expenses.

Percentage of total number of respondents May 2020 p.m. April 2020 Most vulnerable households (*) 11 % 12 % Least exposed households (**) 54 % 53 %