Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Banque nationale de Belgique    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque nationale de Belgique : Press release - Consumer confidence indicator (2020-05)PDF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:09am EDT

2020-05-20

Links:

NBB.Stat

General information

Monthly consumer survey - May 2020

Very slight rebound in consumer confidence in May

  • After collapsing in April, consumer confidence has recovered a little in May. It nevertheless remains at an extremely low level.
  • Expectations regarding the macroeconomic situation have improved, thanks to the implementation of the gradual deconfinement measures.
  • Because of the COVID-19 crisis, almost one in every two self-employed people have incurred a loss of income of more than 30 %.

In May, consumers appeared to be less pessimistic about the general economic situation expected in Belgium over the coming twelve months. This recovery of confidence can very probably be linked to the entry into force of the gradual deconfinement measures. On the other hand, households' sentiment on the outlook for unemployment has continued to deteriorate.

As far as their own personal situation is concerned, households are a little less worried about how their financial situation will change over the next twelve months. Their prospects for saving have got slightly worse.

Consumer confidence indicators 1

Expectations for the next twelve months

Consumer

Economic situation

Unemployment in

Financial situation

Savings of

confidence

in Belgium

Belgium 2

of households

households

indicator

2019

May

-9

7

-2

-4

-5

June

-16

8

-1

-2

-7

July

-15

8

-1

-1

-6

August

-20

13

-2

-1

-9

September

-22

18

-4

-1

-11

October

-16

12

-2

-4

-8

November

-14

7

-2

-1

-6

December

-17

11

-2

-5

-8

2020

January

-15

8

-2

2

-6

February

-17

6

3

6

-4

March

-28

16

1

8

-9

April

-47

60

-6

9

-26

May

-28

70

-2

7

-23

  1. As of February 2020, the survey sample has been adapted to better reflect the socio-demographic characteristics of the population. In line with the European Commission's recommendations, this change is being introduced only gradually, so as not to interfere too much with the information content of the indicator.
  2. Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement.

Source: National Bank of Belgium.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

Company's number: 0203.201.340

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

RLP Brussels

Two extra questions on the COVID-19 crisis

Since the month of April, the consumer survey has been enhanced by two questions geared specifically to the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis on households' financial situation. The first one covers the potential loss of income related to the crisis, while the second question deals with the scale of the savings buffer that consumers have to meet their subsistence needs.

These two extra questions have not been incorporated into the consumer confidence indicator.

Question 1"Has your household suffered any loss of income because of this crisis?"

Almost three-quarters of the people surveyed in May feel they will not lose any income or incur losses of no more than 10 %; 13 % mentioned a loss of income of between 10 and 30 % and 12 % reported a loss of more than à 30 %, results that closely reflect the April findings. It is clear that, among all the respondents, the self-employed have been hit the hardest by the loss of income: 45 % of self-employed people have incurred an income loss of more than 30 %; and for more than half of them, the loss is even higher than 50 %. Partially affected by the temporary lay-off measures, salaried workers are in a less precarious situation, 12 % of them have lost at least 30 % of their income. Those whose income have been preserved the most are pensioners and the other categories of inactive people who enjoy a "guaranteed" income.

Question 2"How long will your household's savings buffer cover your necessary subsistence expenditure (rent, shopping, etc.)?"

May 2020

p.m. April 2020

Less than 1 month

11 %

11 %

From 1 to 3 months

20 %

20 %

From 3 to 6 months

16 %

69 %

More than 6 months

53 %

The choice of replies has been widened so as to isolate the proportion of households that have enough savings to cover their subsistence expenses for at least six months: just over one in every two households that responded to the survey fall into this category. At the opposite end of the scale, for roughly one in every ten households, available savings are not even enough to cover one month of basic expenses.

Cross-results of the loss of income and scale of savings buffers

Between the two surveys, the proportion of the two groups of households singled out as being the most vulnerable or least exposed has changed very little. Effectively, 54 % of the households surveyed in May (compared with 53 % in April) expect a loss of income of as much as 10 %, while having savings covering at least three months of expenditure. At the other end of the scale, 11 % of households surveyed this month (compared with 12 % in April) are extremely vulnerable, as they are expecting to lose at least 10 % of their income, while having a savings buffer of no more than three months' worth of subsistence expenses.

Percentage of total number of respondents

May 2020

p.m. April 2020

Most vulnerable households (*)

11 %

12 %

Least exposed households (**)

54 %

53 %

  1. Households incurring a loss of income of at least 10 %, while having a savings buffer of three months maximum. (**) Households incurring a loss of income of maximum 10 %, while having a savings buffer of three months minimum.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

Company's number: 0203.201.340

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

RLP Brussels

MAY 2020

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE INDICATOR

15

long-term

5

average

since 1990

-5

-15

-25

-35

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Expectations for the next twelve months

General economic situation in Belgium

Unemployment in Belgium¹

40

20

0

-20

-40

-60

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

80

60

40

20

0

-20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Financial situation of households

20

10

0

-10

-20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Savings of households

20

10

0

-10

-20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

¹ Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

Company's number:

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

0203.201.340 - RLP Brussels

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQ
05:09aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Consumer confidence indicator (20..
PU
05/18BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Results and minutes of the National Bank of Belgi..
PU
05/15BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : What explained the weakness in manufacturing in 2..
PU
05/14BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Recovery of the Belgian economy struggles to get ..
PU
05/13BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Satellite account of non-profit i..
PU
05/11BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : First results of the third wave of Belgium's hous..
PU
05/06BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : The drop in Belgian companies' turnover is easing..
PU
04/29BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - NAI - Quarterly accounts (2019-IV..
PU
04/29BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - NAI - Flash estimate (2020-I)PDF
PU
04/28BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Seven in every ten firms are in the starting bloc..
PU
More news
Chart BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Duration : Period :
Banque nationale de Belgique Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
V. Simonart Head-Information Technology
Jean Hilgers Treasurer & Director
Pierre Wunsch Governor
Vincent Magnée Director
Tom Dechaene Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE-14.81%905
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.39%270 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%251 450
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.43%201 879
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.89%192 685
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%134 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group