Banque nationale de Belgique : Press release - Satellite account of non-profit institutions (2009-2017)PDF

If employment is viewed as an indicator of the share of the non-profit sector in the economy of each Region, it emerges that the position of the NPIs is very similar in the Flemish Region and the Walloon Region (respectively 12.8% and 12.7% of total employment in each Region), which is a higher share than in the Brussels-Capital Region (11.4 %).

REGIONAL DIMENSION OF THE SATELLITE ACCOUNT OF NPIS (2017)

Brussels Flemish Walloon Capital Region Region Region Number of NPIs covered by the satellite account (units) (1) 5 165 6 109 7 167 Compensation of employees In € million 3 856.8 12 315.0 5 390.1 Paid employment In thousand persons 70.5 294.7 132.2 Of which: Human health and social work 34.0 224.7 92.0 Market services 7.7 38.8 16.3 Miscellaneous membership organisations 18.0 13.8 10.3 In % of paid employment in the region (2) 11.4 12.8 12.7

Source: NAI.

(1) The population referred to here is strictly confined to NPIs employing paid staff. Thus, NPIs which have no paid staff, but which file annual accounts with the Central Balance Sheet Office are not included in this table. Furthermore, an NPI which has establishments in more than one Region is counted in each of the Regions concerned. The total number of NPIs in this table therefore differs from the figure in the previous table.

(2) Based on the regional employment figures published in February 2020.

Additional information

"Satellite account" means a set of statistical tables consistent with the central framework of the national accounts but in which it is possible to adopt a specific approach and add information not included in the national accounts, in order to describe the economic reality from another angle. Unlike the central national accounts, the satellite accounts are established by statistical institutes on a voluntary, rather than mandatory, basis.

The NPI satellite account is drawn up on the basis of methodology approved by the United Nations. The population of the account consists mainly of private sector units which, on the one hand, employ paid staff and/or file annual accounts with the Central Balance Sheet Office, and, on the other hand, adopt the legal form of a non-profit institution (NPI) or a more specific not-for-profit legal form (foundation, professional association, etc.). De facto associations which employ staff and do not aim to make a profit (e.g. unions) also form part of the population. Conversely, the population considered does not include associations belonging to the general government sector.

Various data sources are combined to form the NPI satellite account. The annual accounts filed by the largest associations at the Bank's Central Balance Sheet Office are a key source. That information is supplemented by the results of the structural survey on non-profit institutions as well as by using alternative estimation methods, notably to cover the smaller NPIs not required to file annual accounts.

As the NPI satellite account is compiled in accordance with the central framework for establishing the national accounts, the changes in methodology made to the national accounts publication in October 2019 have been fully reflected in this new edition.