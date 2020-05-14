Banque nationale de Belgique : Recovery of the Belgian economy struggles to get off the ground as up to 180 000 workers on temporary lay-off face redundancy in the short term

The weak upturn is largely explained by contrasting trends at sectoral level. In particular, a marked improvement has been observed in some branches of activity, like trade (notably, non-food retailing and wholesale trade) and the construction sector. The deconfinement measures put in place over the last two weeks have enabled some shops and businesses to reopen. On the other hand, certain services branches, such as real estate activities and the information and communication sector, have reported a net deterioration of turnover. Even the contraction of turnover in the farming industry seems a little less this week, although this comparison is compounded by the fact that the Boerenbond took part in this latest survey, but not in the previously week's poll, which makes the current figures more reliable.

This week's survey was launched on 5 May, so the period covered since the above-mentioned containment measures were relaxed - with effect from 4 May - is relatively short. It may therefore still be too early for the effects of this easing of restrictions to be fully reflected in the survey findings so that the loss of turnover reported by firms is expected to continue to subside in the next few weeks. It should nevertheless be pointed out that, despite the phased recovery of the economy, it may take quite some time before we see the economy recovering fully: 60 % of firms surveyed effectively cite insufficient demand as being the main obstacle to this recovery.

As far as cash-flow problems are concerned, the proportion of firms questioned hinting that they would not be able to maintain their cash-flow position beyond three months is down slightly: 29 % (compared with 35 % last week). The risk of bankruptcy is also subsiding a little, while remaining relatively high and concentrated in certain specific sectors. In fact, 7 % of firms surveyed feared that bankruptcy was likely or very likely, but the proportion is as high as 28 and 19 % respectively in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector and in accommodation and food service activities.

One in five workers on temporary lay-off likely to lose their jobs in the summer

Throughout the current phase of the crisis, the temporary lay-off scheme has proved to be an important stabiliser: workers on temporary unemployment do of course receive State benefits, but they remain employed by their company. However, by its very nature, this scheme is only provisional. For this reason, the survey also sounds out companies' intentions if it were to be stopped. It is currently scheduled to be scrapped at the end of June.