Banque nationale de Belgique : Result and profit distribution for the year 2019 PDF

2020-03-25

Regulated information (inside information) circulated by the National Bank of Belgium on 25 March 2020 at 17.45 CET.

Result and profit distribution for the year 2019

On this day, 25 March 2020, the Council of Regency of the National Bank of Belgium approved the 2019 annual accounts in accordance with Article 44 of the Statutes. The auditor has issued an unqualified opinion on the annual accounts and confirmed that the accounting data in this press release conform to the annual accounts.

The annual accounts and the Directors' Report are available on the Bank's website in Frenchand Dutchand will be shortly available in English.

Result

In 2019, the Bank made a higher net profit than in the previous year (+ € 80 million) or 825 million euros.

The main explanatory factors are detailed below:

General structure of the result (€ million)

That increase was mainly due to the net result on financial operations, up by € 113 million. However, this effect was

partly offset by the reduction in both the Bank's net interest income and in its contribution to monetary income

(- € 51 million). The increase in income from equity shares and participating interests contributed € 14 million to the

improvement in the result.