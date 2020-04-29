Log in
Banyan Gold Corp., 2 Projects with Multi-Million oz Potential, CEO Clip Video

04/29/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) President and CEO of Banyan Gold Corp., Tara Christie discusses how the company is developing gold resources in Canada's Yukon.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/banyan-gold-2-gold-projects-ceo-clips-90sec/

‎Banyan Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 2nd & 3rd, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN)

www.banyangold.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55130


© Newsfilecorp 2020
