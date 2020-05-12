Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.    600019   CNE0000015R4

BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.

(600019)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 04:54am EDT

By Min Zhang and Tom Daly

The world's top listed miner BHP Group said on Tuesday it had made its first yuan-denominated sale of iron ore to China Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) and would explore using blockchain for such transactions in future.

The sale of a Cape Size vessel of lump and fines, worth nearly 100 million yuan ($14.1 million), shows the Chinese currency is making further inroads in iron ore trading after Baosteel, the listed arm of the world's biggest steelmaker China Baowu Steel Group, bought iron ore from Brazil's Vale SA in yuan in January.

BHP said the deal was a part of a 12-month trial and will involve multiple cargoes.

The miner is also expecting to be able to complete its first blockchain iron ore transaction with Baosteel soon, it said in a statement. China, the largest iron ore consumer, brought in over 1 billion tonnes of the steelmaking raw material last year and has long sought to gain influence over pricing to help its steel firms weather market fluctuations.

In a separate statement, Baowu noted it had now struck yuan-based deals with the "three giants" of iron ore - BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale.

The fourth-biggest iron ore miner, Australia's Fortescue Metals Group, is also selling in yuan after setting up a trading entity in China in April 2019.

"The active promotion of renminbi settlement in iron ore transactions is not only for operational needs, but also in line with the trend of yuan internationalisation," Baowu said.

Baosteel recently concluded its first yuan-based iron ore purchase with Rio Tinto supported by Standard Chartered, blockchain financial platform Contour and other parties, according to a Rio Tinto statement sent to Reuters.

China's iron ore imports jumped more than 11% in April from a month earlier as steel mills raced to restore production after the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the economy earlier in the year.

($1 = 7.0916 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. 0.82% 4.92 End-of-day quote.0.20%
BHP GROUP 0.48% 31.55 End-of-day quote.-0.79%
RIO TINTO GROUP 1.19% 83.99 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.29% 3684 Delayed Quote.-18.41%
VALE S.A. -2.29% 47.73 End-of-day quote.-1.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.,
04:57aBHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel
RE
04:54aBHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel
RE
04/28BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : China's Baosteel reports 43.6% drop in profit as pandemic..
RE
03/18JAPAN'S MUFG TAKES BIG LOSS ON LOAN : sources
RE
01/19Tokyo Steel to hold product prices steady for fourth straight month
RE
2019Tokyo Steel keeps product prices unchanged for third straight month in Januar..
RE
2019JFE Steel teams up with China Baowu affiliate on high-grade bar steel
RE
2019BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : Primetals Technologies receives FAC for modernized DC twi..
AQ
2019BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : Primetals Technologies Limited - Baosteel Zhanjiang order..
AQ
2019China Baosteel's first half net profit plunges on high raw material prices
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 273 B
EBIT 2020 11 741 M
Net income 2020 8 245 M
Debt 2020 52 934 M
Yield 2020 4,17%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,12  CNY
Last Close Price 4,92  CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angui Hou General Manager & Director
Ji Xin Zou Chairman
Yong Hong Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Li Independent Director
Yu Chang Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.0.20%15 436
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.06%11 412
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.25%10 233
JSW STEEL LIMITED1.54%5 524
EVRAZ PLC-37.30%4 553
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED1.86%3 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group