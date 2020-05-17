Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.    600019   CNE0000015R4

BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.

(600019)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 05/15
4.78 CNY   -1.04%
04:01pThyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business
RE
05/12BHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel
RE
05/12BHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 04:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg

German ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is in talks with international peers about consolidating its loss-making steel business, a person familiar with the matter said.

The talks, to be unveiled as part of a strategy revamp on Monday which is likely to include shutting or selling assets, follow a 372 million euro ($402 million) loss Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, Germany's largest steelmaker, posted in the first half of the group's fiscal year.

Ever since a strategy u-turn a year ago, which saw Thyssenkrupp dropping plans for a joint venture with India's Tata Steel in favour of a sale of its prized elevator unit, the group continued to champion the merits of steel consolidation.

Sources told Reuters that contact between Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel never broke off and that both were still in talks about consolidation.

Business paper Handelsblatt said that Thyssenkrupp was also in discussions with Sweden's SSAB and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel and that both were interested in a majority of the German firm's steel unit.

Thyssenkrupp and SSAB declined to comment. Tata Steel Europe and Baoshan Iron & Steel were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. -1.04% 4.78 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
EURO HOLDINGS -1.37% 0.72 End-of-day quote.0.70%
SSAB 0.77% 19.665 Delayed Quote.-40.14%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 1.81% 273.45 End-of-day quote.0.94%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 3.38% 4.401 Delayed Quote.-63.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.,
04:01pThyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business
RE
05/12BHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel
RE
05/12BHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel
RE
04/28BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : China's Baosteel reports 43.6% drop in profit as pandemic..
RE
03/18JAPAN'S MUFG TAKES BIG LOSS ON LOAN : sources
RE
01/19Tokyo Steel to hold product prices steady for fourth straight month
RE
2019Tokyo Steel keeps product prices unchanged for third straight month in Januar..
RE
2019JFE Steel teams up with China Baowu affiliate on high-grade bar steel
RE
2019BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : Primetals Technologies receives FAC for modernized DC twi..
AQ
2019BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : Primetals Technologies Limited - Baosteel Zhanjiang order..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 273 B
EBIT 2020 11 741 M
Net income 2020 8 245 M
Debt 2020 52 934 M
Yield 2020 4,29%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,12 CNY
Last Close Price 4,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angui Hou General Manager & Director
Ji Xin Zou Chairman
Yong Hong Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Li Independent Director
Yu Chang Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-1.44%14 991
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.0.13%11 066
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-0.76%10 050
JSW STEEL LIMITED-2.00%5 513
EVRAZ PLC-38.22%4 408
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED0.40%3 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group