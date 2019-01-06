Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.    600019   CNE0000015R4

BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO. (600019)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baoshan Iron & Steel : Chinese steel, iron ore rise on central bank policy, trade war deal hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 09:34pm EST
Cranes unload imported iron ore from a ship amid snow at the iron ore terminal of Qingdao port

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's steel and iron ore futures started the week firmly on Monday, buoyed by central bank policy easing and by hopes that talks could help end Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

China's central bank on Friday cut the amount of cash that banks have to hold as reserves for the fifth time in a year, freeing up $116 billion for new lending.

A group of U.S. delegates are meeting with their counterparts in Beijing this week for the first face-to-face talks since leaders of the two countries agreed to a 90-day truce in a trade war in December.

"The market is improving its expectations over the macro-economic situation amid Beijing's attempts to stabilise the economy," analysts from Huatai Futures said in a note.

Meanwhile, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, the largest listed steel firm in China, said on the weekend that it would raise prices of some steel products for March delivery by 50 yuan ($7.30) a tonne.

Benchmark construction steel rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had risen 1.2 percent to 3,500 yuan a tonne by 0155 GMT. They jumped as high as 3,517 yuan during early trade, a level last seen on Dec. 24.

However, analysts also warned of waning demand in the off-peak season.

Inventories of steel products at Chinese traders rose for the second week in the week to Jan. 4, adding 416,000 tonnes from the prior week to 8.38 million tonnes, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed. Rebar stocks were up 6.4 percent at 3.35 million tonnes and hot-rolled coil stocks were up 2.5 percent at 1.8 million tonnes.

Construction sites in northern China typically halt work in winter due to freezing conditions.

Investors are closely watching the Sino-U.S. trade talks, as well as waiting for further potential stimulus measures from Beijing that could ease downward pressure on China's economy, the analysts said.

The most-active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to 507 yuan a tonne.

Coking coal futures climbed 0.7 percent to 1,185.5 yuan, while coke for May delivery rose 1.1 percent to 1,956.5 yuan.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.
09:34pBAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : Chinese steel, iron ore rise on central bank policy, trad..
RE
2018China steel prices extend losses on worries over slower demand
RE
2018BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : Primetals Technologies starts up first processing line wi..
AQ
2018Surprise China factory pick-up may not last as export orders shrink again
RE
2018BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : Magnetic Leakage Detection Equipment of the Tube
AQ
2018BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : Magnetic Leakage Detection Equipment of the Tube
AQ
2018BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : Pneumatic Sampling and Automatic Inspection and Analysis ..
AQ
2018BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : Pneumatic Sampling and Automatic Inspection and Analysis ..
AQ
2018BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : procurement of high temperature industrial television equ..
AQ
2018BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : High Temperature Industrial Television Equipment
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 302 B
EBIT 2018 30 031 M
Net income 2018 21 778 M
Debt 2018 49 066 M
Yield 2018 7,54%
P/E ratio 2018 6,77
P/E ratio 2019 6,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.
Duration : Period :
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,92  CNY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ji Xin Zou General Manager & Director
Yong Hong Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kun Zong Wu Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Ker Wei Pei Director
Li Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.0.15%21 113
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 423
JSW STEEL LIMITED-6.13%9 953
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.1.74%9 756
EVRAZ-2.35%8 554
TERNIUM SA (ADR)-0.04%5 653
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.