BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.

BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.

(600019)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China steel firms lagging on carbon compliance - study

0
07/30/2019 | 09:47pm EDT
A worker helps load steel bars onto a truck at warehouse of the Baifeng Iron and Steel Corporation in Tangshan in China's Hebei Province

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese steel companies have fallen behind their international counterparts on energy efficiency and carbon compliance, putting them at risk of a surge in costs once regulations are tightened, a research report published on Wednesday said.

The study by London-based CDP, formerly known as the Climate Disclosure Project, showed that Chinese steel firms were among the industry's worst performers on measures like carbon intensity, water and energy efficiency, and transparency.

The findings suggest that mills in China, the world's biggest steel producer, have been able to secure price advantages as a result of their slower shift to low-carbon production, but they will be more exposed to rising costs under a carbon trading scheme.

China's aims to launch its long-awaited national emissions trading scheme next year, forcing companies to buy permits to cover their emissions. The steel industry is slated for the second stage of the scheme, although some firms have already been part of pilot carbon trading platforms.

"China has traditionally had lower steel production costs than other steel producing regions such as Europe due to lower labour and raw material costs," said Luke Fletcher, a senior analyst at CDP's Investor Research Department.

"The use of cheaper but more polluting induction furnaces, while not being subjected to stringent carbon pricing mechanisms, also provides cost advantage," he added.

CDP studied 20 of the largest listed global steel firms. China's Baoshan Iron and Steel Corp, Angang Steel, Hesteel, Beijing Shougang and the Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel ranked 11th, 16th, 17th, 18th and 20th on its low-carbon transition "league table".

Baosteel and Angang did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. The other firms mentioned could not immediately be reached.

The study ranked Sweden's SSAB at the top of "league table", with ArcelorMittal in second and Hyundai Steel third.

The five Chinese companies were top in research and development expenditure, suggesting the steel makers are looking to use innovation and new technology to reduce their carbon footprint.

China produced 492.17 million tonnes of crude steel in the first half of 2019, up 9.9% from a year ago. Industry officials said earlier this month that smaller steel mills with poor environmental compliance records were taking advantage of lax enforcement to ramp up production.

To align with global targets to keep global temperature rises at no more than 2 degrees, the steel sector will need to reduce its emissions intensity by 65% by 2050 from 2014 levels, according to the International Energy Agency.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
ARCELORMITTAL -2.92% 14.626 Delayed Quote.-19.37%
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO. 0.95% 6.38 End-of-day quote.-3.23%
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI STEEL CO End-of-day quote.
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION 0.63% 1.59 End-of-day quote.7.43%
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP -0.90% 31.95 End-of-day quote.41.35%
NL ANTILLIAN GUILDER / NL ANTILLIAN GUILDER (ANG/ANG) 0.00% 1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SSAB -1.92% 27.55 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 294 B
EBIT 2019 19 443 M
Net income 2019 14 606 M
Debt 2019 27 394 M
Yield 2019 5,54%
P/E ratio 2019 9,71x
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.
Duration : Period :
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,77  CNY
Last Close Price 6,38  CNY
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ji Xin Zou General Manager & Director
Yong Hong Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kun Zong Wu Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Ker Wei Pei Director
Li Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-3.23%20 423
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 995
EVRAZ PLC38.40%11 807
JSW STEEL-18.60%8 434
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED18.52%4 631
TERNIUM SA (ADR)-17.31%4 399
