Baoye : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE CONVENING OF THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES TO BE HELD ON 24 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

寶業集團股份有限公司

BAOYE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*

（a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China）

（Stock Code: 2355）

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING

THE CONVENING OF THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS

OF H SHARES TO BE HELD ON 24 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made pursuant to the disclosure requirements under the articles of association of Baoye Group Company Limited* (the "Company").

Reference is made to the notice (the "Notice") of class meeting for holders of H shares issued by the Company on 30 April 2019. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice.

The number of voting shares represented by the holders of H Shares who intend to attend the class meeting for holders of H shares to be held on 24 June 2019 (the "H Shares Class Meeting") in person or by proxies is less than half of the total voting shares of the aforesaid meeting, calculated based on written replies received by the Company as at the date of this announcement. In accordance with Article 100 of the articles of association of the Company, details of the convening of the H Shares Class Meeting of the Company are set out as follows:

1. DATE AND TIME OF THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING:

The H Shares Class Meeting will be convened at 11 a.m. on Monday 24 June 2019 (or

1