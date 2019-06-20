Baoye : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE CONVENING OF THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES TO BE HELD ON 24 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
寶業集團股份有限公司
BAOYE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*
（a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China）
（Stock Code: 2355）
INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING
THE CONVENING OF THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS
OF H SHARES TO BE HELD ON 24 JUNE 2019
This announcement is made pursuant to the disclosure requirements under the articles of association of Baoye Group Company Limited* (the "Company").
Reference is made to the notice (the "Notice") of class meeting for holders of H shares issued by the Company on 30 April 2019. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice.
The number of voting shares represented by the holders of H Shares who intend to attend the class meeting for holders of H shares to be held on 24 June 2019 (the "H Shares Class Meeting") in person or by proxies is less than half of the total voting shares of the aforesaid meeting, calculated based on written replies received by the Company as at the date of this announcement. In accordance with Article 100 of the articles of association of the Company, details of the convening of the H Shares Class Meeting of the Company are set out as follows:
1. DATE AND TIME OF THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING:
The H Shares Class Meeting will be convened at 11 a.m. on Monday 24 June 2019 (or
1
immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened and held on the same date and at the same place).
2. VENUE OF THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING:
The H Shares Class Meeting will be held at 2nd Floor, Baoye Group, No. 501 Shanyin West Road, Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China.
3. MATTERS TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING: Please refer to the circular of the Company dated 30 April 2019, and the Notice.
For holders of H shares of the Company, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other documents of authorisation (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be delivered, by hand or by post, to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar for H shares, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Central, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the H Shares Class Meeting or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for taking the poll. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting at the H Shares Class Meeting and any adjournment thereof should such shareholder so wishes.
By order of the Board
Baoye Group Company Limited*
Pang Baogen
Chairman
Zhejiang, the People's Republic of China
20 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely, Mr. Pang Baogen, Mr. Gao Lin, Mr. Gao Jiming, Mr. Gao Jun and Mr. Jin Jixiang; one non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Fung Ching, Simon and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chan Yin Ming, Dennis, Mr. Li Wangrong and Ms. Liang Jing.
*For identification purposes only
2
