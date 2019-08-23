Baoye : Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019 (in PDF)
08/23/2019 | 07:53am EDT
(Stock Code: 2355)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Baoye Group Company Limited* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. The interim results had been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board and approved by the Board. The following financial information is extracted from the unaudited interim financial information as set out in the Group's 2019 Interim Report.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
5
11,450,605
11,483,063
Cost of sales
(10,604,568)
(10,576,399)
Gross profit
846,037
906,664
Other income
44,249
54,590
Other gains - net
6
81,323
12,336
Selling and marketing costs
(49,228)
(42,003)
Administrative expenses
(349,992)
(239,403)
Net impairment losses on
(26,187)
financial and contract assets
(14,746)
Operating profit
546,202
677,438
Finance income
6,929
-
Finance costs
(30,440)
(9,439)
Finance costs-net
(23,511)
(9,439)
Share of results of joint ventures
(4,807)
(2,527)
Share of results of associates
(8,388)
(3,529)
Profit before income tax
509,496
661,943
Income tax expense
7
(173,927)
(207,370)
Profit for the period
335,569
454,573
Profit attributable to:
331,146
- Owners of the Company
439,202
- Non-controlling interests
4,423
15,371
335,569
454,573
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the
owners of the Company
- Basic and diluted
0.59
(expressed in RMB yuan per share)
8
0.76
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Profit for the period
335,569
454,573
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
335,569
454,573
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
331,146
- Owners of the Company
439,202
- Non-controlling interests
4,423
15,371
335,569
454,573
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
-
Land use rights
4(b)
616,765
Property, plant and equipment
2,189,411
2,077,820
Right-of-use assets
4(b)
640,139
-
Investment properties
742,768
742,768
Goodwill
16,534
16,534
Investments in joint ventures
9(a)
258,634
244,322
Loans to joint ventures
9(b)
458,346
325,914
Investments in associates
10(a)
44,991
323,693
Loans to associates
10(b)
228,450
622,549
Financial assets at fair value through other
232,801
comprehensive income
232,801
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
9,224
8,727
Deferred income tax assets
263,027
237,224
5,084,325
5,449,117
Current assets
262,732
Inventories
243,392
Properties under development
5,607,416
3,685,492
Completed properties held for sale
3,104,954
3,429,544
Contract assets and contract acquisition costs
4,810,407
3,681,687
Trade receivables
11
4,351,783
3,943,479
Other receivables and prepayments
2,138,592
4,126,542
Loans to joint ventures
9(b)
608,914
61,385
Loans to associates
10(b)
11,102
11,102
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
