Baoye : Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019 (in PDF)

BAOYE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2355)
Baoye : Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

08/23/2019 | 07:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 2355)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Baoye Group Company Limited* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. The interim results had been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board and approved by the Board. The following financial information is extracted from the unaudited interim financial information as set out in the Group's 2019 Interim Report.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

5

11,450,605

11,483,063

Cost of sales

(10,604,568)

(10,576,399)

Gross profit

846,037

906,664

Other income

44,249

54,590

Other gains - net

6

81,323

12,336

Selling and marketing costs

(49,228)

(42,003)

Administrative expenses

(349,992)

(239,403)

Net impairment losses on

(26,187)

financial and contract assets

(14,746)

Operating profit

546,202

677,438

Finance income

6,929

-

Finance costs

(30,440)

(9,439)

Finance costs-net

(23,511)

(9,439)

Share of results of joint ventures

(4,807)

(2,527)

Share of results of associates

(8,388)

(3,529)

Profit before income tax

509,496

661,943

Income tax expense

7

(173,927)

(207,370)

Profit for the period

335,569

454,573

Profit attributable to:

331,146

- Owners of the Company

439,202

- Non-controlling interests

4,423

15,371

335,569

454,573

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the

owners of the Company

- Basic and diluted

0.59

(expressed in RMB yuan per share)

8

0.76

- 2 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Profit for the period

335,569

454,573

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

335,569

454,573

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

331,146

- Owners of the Company

439,202

- Non-controlling interests

4,423

15,371

335,569

454,573

- 3 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

-

Land use rights

4(b)

616,765

Property, plant and equipment

2,189,411

2,077,820

Right-of-use assets

4(b)

640,139

-

Investment properties

742,768

742,768

Goodwill

16,534

16,534

Investments in joint ventures

9(a)

258,634

244,322

Loans to joint ventures

9(b)

458,346

325,914

Investments in associates

10(a)

44,991

323,693

Loans to associates

10(b)

228,450

622,549

Financial assets at fair value through other

232,801

comprehensive income

232,801

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

9,224

8,727

Deferred income tax assets

263,027

237,224

5,084,325

5,449,117

Current assets

262,732

Inventories

243,392

Properties under development

5,607,416

3,685,492

Completed properties held for sale

3,104,954

3,429,544

Contract assets and contract acquisition costs

4,810,407

3,681,687

Trade receivables

11

4,351,783

3,943,479

Other receivables and prepayments

2,138,592

4,126,542

Loans to joint ventures

9(b)

608,914

61,385

Loans to associates

10(b)

11,102

11,102

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

535,000

517,820

Restricted bank deposits

716,517

628,485

Term deposits with initial term of over three

198,603

months

85,704

Cash and cash equivalents

4,770,439

3,698,252

27,116,459

24,112,884

Total assets

32,200,784

29,562,001

- 4 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED)

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

562,664

Share capital

562,664

Share premium

481,433

481,433

Reserves

205,263

205,263

Retained earnings

7,418,592

7,087,446

8,667,952

8,336,806

Non-controlling interests

250,094

230,734

Total equity

8,918,046

8,567,540

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

281,000

Bank borrowings

434,057

Lease liabilities

4(b)

5,843

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

190,286

143,400

477,129

577,457

Current liabilities

7,335,907

Contract liabilities

6,522,661

Trade payables

12

6,733,938

6,934,169

Other payables

5,313,118

4,628,528

Lease liabilities

4(b)

7,519

-

Bank borrowings

2,784,537

1,865,430

Current income tax liabilities

330,819

466,216

Corporate bonds

13

299,771

-

22,805,609

20,417,004

Total liabilities

23,282,738

20,994,461

Total equity and liabilities

32,200,784

29,562,001

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Baoye Group Company Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 11:52:07 UTC
